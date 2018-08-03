FIRST TEAM
PITCHERS
Ashley Peters
School: Rock Island
Year: Junior
Stats: 21-4, 1.00 ERA, 213 Ks, 13 walks; .488 avg., 14 doubles, 3 triples, 2 HR, 29 RBI
Quick hit: A first team all-state selection by the Illinois Coaches Association and Purdue recruit pitched the Rocks to their first state title. Pitched all 11 innings in the Rocks' sectional title win over Edwardsville and struck out 19 batters in two games at the state tournament.
Ellie Spelhaug
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Senior
Stats: 24-2, 0.67 ERA, 125 2/3 IP, 133 Ks; .473 avg., 13 doubles, 14 HR, 62 RBI
Quick hit: Bradley basketball recruit and Class 5A first team all-stater by IGCA ranked second in state in homers and RBI. She also earned pitching win in all five of PV's postseason victories en route to state title.
CATCHER
Brandi LaFountaine
School: United Township
Year: Junior
Stats: .450 avg., 7 doubles, 1 triple, 15 HR, 33 RBI
Quick hit: A second team all-state and first team Western Big Six conference selection led the league in home runs. She is committed to play at Illinois State University.
FIRST BASE
Alexia Lara
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Senior
Stats: .455 avg., 55 hits, 14 doubles, 8 HR, 39 RBI; 10-2, 1.48 ERA
Quick hit: Drake softball recruit and Iowa Gatorade Player of Year was a first team all-state selection in 5A for second straight year. Tied for team lead in doubles, she was team's cleanup hitter and closer in circle.
SECOND BASE
Carli Spelhaug
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Junior
Stats: .479 avg., 63 runs, 14 doubles, 10 HR, 44 RBI, 22 SB
Quick hit: Team's leadoff hitter was MAC player of the year, first team all-stater in 5A and captain of all-tournament team for second straight season. She had 10 hits (three of those homers) in five postseason games.
SHORTSTOP
Becca Barnett
School: Moline
Year: Senior
Stats: .552 avg., 7 doubles, 4 triples, 3 HR, 22 RBI
Quick hit: Earned first team all-state honors after leading the Western Big Six in batting average. Drake recruit is a two-time Quad-City Times first-team selection.
THIRD BASE
Hannah Kelley
School: Assumption
Year: Senior
Stats: .395 avg., 9 doubles, 2 HR, 54 RBI, 25 SB; 22-1, 0.55 ERA, 115 Ks
Quick hit: A Class 3A first team all-state selection by the coaches for a third straight season, the Northern Iowa signee was the Knights' top run producer. Also the team's top pitcher, she was second on squad in stolen bases.
OUTFIELD
Abby Moeller
School: North Scott
Year: Junior
Stats: .408 avg., 39 runs, 51 hits, 12 doubles, 5 HR, 25 RBI
Quick hit: First team all-MAC and second team all-state recipient in 4A by IGCA, Moeller paced state-ranked Lancers in average, runs, hits and homers. Team's leadoff hitter hit safely in 30 games.
Emma Spurgetis
School: Rock Island
Year: Junior
Stats: .395 avg., 6 doubles, 2 triples, 3 HR, 21 RBI, 29 runs
Quick hit: A first team all-Western Big Six selection had three hits in both the regional and sectional championship games for the Rocks.
Emily Wood
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Freshman
Stats: .490 avg., 53 runs, 72 hits, 5 doubles, 10 triples, 2 HR, 35 RBI, 25 SB
Quick hit: Tied for the 5A state lead in triples, PV's No. 2 hitter led team in average and stolen bases. A first team all-MAC and third team all-stater by IGCA, Wood had only two errors all season.
UTILITY
Mattie Buller
School: Alleman
Year: Senior
Stats: 16-1, 1.20 ERA, 95 Ks; .383 avg., 4 doubles, 1 triple, 20 RBI
Quick hit: Second team all-state selection was the workhorse for the Pioneers in the circle, pitching in every conference game and helping the Pioneers finish second in the conference and win a regional title.
Lauryn Stegall
School: Rock Island
Year: Junior
Stats: .439 avg., 11 doubles, 2 triples, 14 HR, 51 RBI; 11-1, 1.79 ERA
Quick hit: A second team all-state selection led the Rocks in home runs and RBI. Hit a home run in the state title game that proved to be the game-winner.
Olivia Wardlow
School: Assumption
Year: Freshman
Stats: .535 avg., 57 runs, 69 hits, 15 doubles, 4 triples, 30 RBI, 32 SB
Quick hit: Iowa State recruit served as team's second baseman and leadoff hitter. First team all-MAC and first team all-stater in 3A, Wardlow led MAC in average and ranked second in runs and doubles.
SECOND TEAM
Ryann Cheek
Pitcher, fr., North Scott
Stats: 11-5, 1.06 ERA, 92 2/3 IP, 106 Ks, 42 walks; .348 avg., 14 RBI
Allie Timmons
Pitcher, jr., Assumption
Stats: 17-2, 2.00 ERA, 112 IP, 154 Ks, 36 walks, opponents .164 avg.
Anna Wohlers
Catcher, fr., Assumption
Stats: .429 avg., 54 hits, 14 doubles, 3 HR, 49 RBI, 5 SB
Madison Michaels
First base, jr., Rock Island
Stats: .383 avg., 6 doubles, 1 HR, 18 RBI, 15 runs
Catie Cole
Second base, sr., Muscatine
Stats: .451 avg., 42 runs, 51 hits, 11 doubles, 8 HR, 40 RBI
Jayme Finn
Shortstop, sr., Davenport West
Stats: .440 avg., 46 runs, 55 hits, 6 doubles, 4 triples, 24 RBI, 35 SB
Aubrie Dodd
Third base, jr., Moline
Stats: .434 avg., 13 doubles, 2 triples, 3 HR, 28 RBI
Haley DeWitte
Outfield, sr., Alleman
Stats: .326 avg., 5 doubles, 8 HR, 28 RBI, 25 runs
Brittni Lloyd
Outfield, sr., Muscatine
Stats: .381 avg., 43 runs, 48 hits, 2 triples, 12 RBI, 34 SB
Rylie Moss
Outfield, fr., Muscatine
Stats: .484 avg., 45 runs, 59 hits, 3 doubles, 17 RBI, 28 SB
Alli Ferrari
Utility, jr., Alleman
Stats: .388 avg., 27 runs, 8 doubles, HR, 20 RBI
Anna Forari
Utility, jr., Bettendorf
Stats: .441 avg., 56 hits, 13 doubles, 4 HR, 35 RBI, 2 Ks in 127 at-bats
London Jackson
Utility, sr., United Township
Stats: .425 avg., 32 runs, 17 doubles, 2 triples, 3 HR, 10 RBI
HONORABLE MENTION
Alleman: Taylor Parker, jr.; Jessica Pauley, sr.
Assumption: Emma Johnson, jr.; Carlie Sammon, so.; Nicole Yoder, jr.
Bettendorf: Grace Erpelding, sr.; Erin Hatch, sr.; Alexis Mulvehill, so.; Madison Temple, so.
Clinton: Lauren Brennan, fr.
Davenport Central: Bre Shorter, so.; Aubrey Verdon, sr.
Davenport North: Jordan Burch, fr.; Ivy Wilmington, fr.
Davenport West: Abby Atkins, sr.; Kaylie Caldwell, fr.; Courtney Harris, sr.; Erica Ralfs, jr.; Katie Simmons, sr.
Moline: Kayla DePoorter, so.; Sydney Jensen, jr.; Greta Specht, so.
Muscatine: Morgan Hogenson, sr.; Haley Jarrett, jr.; Carrie Nelson, jr.; Kaylie Reynolds, jr.
North Scott: Brooke Kilburg, so.; Sam Lee, so.
Pleasant Valley: Bell Luebken, so.
Rock Island: Delaney Kelley, jr.; Mackenzie Melody, jr.; Sophia Thomer, sr.
United Township: Alexis DeFrieze, jr.