Try 1 month for 99¢

FIRST TEAM

PITCHERS

Ashley Peters

School: Rock Island

Year: Junior

Stats: 21-4, 1.00 ERA, 213 Ks, 13 walks; .488 avg., 14 doubles, 3 triples, 2 HR, 29 RBI

Quick hit: A first team all-state selection by the Illinois Coaches Association and Purdue recruit pitched the Rocks to their first state title. Pitched all 11 innings in the Rocks' sectional title win over Edwardsville and struck out 19 batters in two games at the state tournament.

Ellie Spelhaug

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Senior

Stats: 24-2, 0.67 ERA, 125 2/3 IP, 133 Ks; .473 avg., 13 doubles, 14 HR, 62 RBI

Quick hit: Bradley basketball recruit and Class 5A first team all-stater by IGCA ranked second in state in homers and RBI. She also earned pitching win in all five of PV's postseason victories en route to state title.

CATCHER

Brandi LaFountaine

School: United Township

Year: Junior

Stats: .450 avg., 7 doubles, 1 triple, 15 HR, 33 RBI

Quick hit: A second team all-state and first team Western Big Six conference selection led the league in home runs. She is committed to play at Illinois State University.

FIRST BASE

Alexia Lara 

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Senior

Stats: .455 avg., 55 hits, 14 doubles, 8 HR, 39 RBI; 10-2, 1.48 ERA

Quick hit: Drake softball recruit and Iowa Gatorade Player of Year was a first team all-state selection in 5A for second straight year. Tied for team lead in doubles, she was team's cleanup hitter and closer in circle.

SECOND BASE

Carli Spelhaug

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Junior

Stats: .479 avg., 63 runs, 14 doubles, 10 HR, 44 RBI, 22 SB

Quick hit: Team's leadoff hitter was MAC player of the year, first team all-stater in 5A and captain of all-tournament team for second straight season. She had 10 hits (three of those homers) in five postseason games.

SHORTSTOP

Becca Barnett

School: Moline

Year: Senior

Stats: .552 avg., 7 doubles, 4 triples, 3 HR, 22 RBI

Quick hit: Earned first team all-state honors after leading the Western Big Six in batting average. Drake recruit is a two-time Quad-City Times first-team selection.

THIRD BASE

Hannah Kelley

School: Assumption

Year: Senior

Stats: .395 avg., 9 doubles, 2 HR, 54 RBI, 25 SB; 22-1, 0.55 ERA, 115 Ks

Quick hit: A Class 3A first team all-state selection by the coaches for a third straight season, the Northern Iowa signee was the Knights' top run producer. Also the team's top pitcher, she was second on squad in stolen bases.

OUTFIELD

Abby Moeller

School: North Scott

Year: Junior

Stats: .408 avg., 39 runs, 51 hits, 12 doubles, 5 HR, 25 RBI

Quick hit: First team all-MAC and second team all-state recipient in 4A by IGCA, Moeller paced state-ranked Lancers in average, runs, hits and homers. Team's leadoff hitter hit safely in 30 games.

Emma Spurgetis

School: Rock Island

Year: Junior

Stats: .395 avg., 6 doubles, 2 triples, 3 HR, 21 RBI, 29 runs

Quick hit: A first team all-Western Big Six selection had three hits in both the regional and sectional championship games for the Rocks.

Emily Wood

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Freshman

Stats: .490 avg., 53 runs, 72 hits, 5 doubles, 10 triples, 2 HR, 35 RBI, 25 SB

Quick hit: Tied for the 5A state lead in triples, PV's No. 2 hitter led team in average and stolen bases. A first team all-MAC and third team all-stater by IGCA, Wood had only two errors all season.

UTILITY

Mattie Buller

School: Alleman

Year: Senior

Stats: 16-1, 1.20 ERA, 95 Ks; .383 avg., 4 doubles, 1 triple, 20 RBI

Quick hit: Second team all-state selection was the workhorse for the Pioneers in the circle, pitching in every conference game and helping the Pioneers finish second in the conference and win a regional title.

Lauryn Stegall

School: Rock Island

Year: Junior

Stats: .439 avg., 11 doubles, 2 triples, 14 HR, 51 RBI; 11-1, 1.79 ERA

Quick hit: A second team all-state selection led the Rocks in home runs and RBI. Hit a home run in the state title game that proved to be the game-winner.

Olivia Wardlow

School: Assumption

Year: Freshman

Stats: .535 avg., 57 runs, 69 hits, 15 doubles, 4 triples, 30 RBI, 32 SB

Quick hit: Iowa State recruit served as team's second baseman and leadoff hitter. First team all-MAC and first team all-stater in 3A, Wardlow led MAC in average and ranked second in runs and doubles. 

SECOND TEAM

Ryann Cheek

Pitcher, fr., North Scott

Stats: 11-5, 1.06 ERA, 92 2/3 IP, 106 Ks, 42 walks; .348 avg., 14 RBI

Allie Timmons

Pitcher, jr., Assumption

Stats: 17-2, 2.00 ERA, 112 IP, 154 Ks, 36 walks, opponents .164 avg.

Anna Wohlers

Catcher, fr., Assumption

Stats: .429 avg., 54 hits, 14 doubles, 3 HR, 49 RBI, 5 SB

Madison Michaels

First base, jr., Rock Island

Stats: .383 avg., 6 doubles, 1 HR, 18 RBI, 15 runs

Catie Cole

Second base, sr., Muscatine

Stats: .451 avg., 42 runs, 51 hits, 11 doubles, 8 HR, 40 RBI

Jayme Finn

Shortstop, sr., Davenport West

Stats: .440 avg., 46 runs, 55 hits, 6 doubles, 4 triples, 24 RBI, 35 SB

Aubrie Dodd

Third base, jr., Moline

Stats: .434 avg., 13 doubles, 2 triples, 3 HR, 28 RBI

Haley DeWitte

Outfield, sr., Alleman

Stats: .326 avg., 5 doubles, 8 HR, 28 RBI, 25 runs

Brittni Lloyd

Outfield, sr., Muscatine

Stats: .381 avg., 43 runs, 48 hits, 2 triples, 12 RBI, 34 SB

Rylie Moss

Outfield, fr., Muscatine

Stats: .484 avg., 45 runs, 59 hits, 3 doubles, 17 RBI, 28 SB

Alli Ferrari

Utility, jr., Alleman

Stats: .388 avg., 27 runs, 8 doubles, HR, 20 RBI

Anna Forari

Utility, jr., Bettendorf

Stats: .441 avg., 56 hits, 13 doubles, 4 HR, 35 RBI, 2 Ks in 127 at-bats

London Jackson

Utility, sr., United Township

Stats: .425 avg., 32 runs, 17 doubles, 2 triples, 3 HR, 10 RBI

HONORABLE MENTION

Alleman: Taylor Parker, jr.; Jessica Pauley, sr.

Assumption: Emma Johnson, jr.; Carlie Sammon, so.; Nicole Yoder, jr.

Bettendorf: Grace Erpelding, sr.; Erin Hatch, sr.; Alexis Mulvehill, so.; Madison Temple, so.

Clinton: Lauren Brennan, fr.

Davenport Central: Bre Shorter, so.; Aubrey Verdon, sr.

Davenport North: Jordan Burch, fr.; Ivy Wilmington, fr.

Davenport West: Abby Atkins, sr.; Kaylie Caldwell, fr.; Courtney Harris, sr.; Erica Ralfs, jr.; Katie Simmons, sr.

Moline: Kayla DePoorter, so.; Sydney Jensen, jr.; Greta Specht, so.

Muscatine: Morgan Hogenson, sr.; Haley Jarrett, jr.; Carrie Nelson, jr.; Kaylie Reynolds, jr. 

North Scott: Brooke Kilburg, so.; Sam Lee, so.  

Pleasant Valley: Bell Luebken, so.

Rock Island: Delaney Kelley, jr.; Mackenzie Melody, jr.; Sophia Thomer, sr.

United Township: Alexis DeFrieze, jr.

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.

Sports reporter for the Quad-City Times