FIRST TEAM
PITCHERS
Ashley Peters (co-captain)
School: Rock Island
Year: Senior
Stats: 20-3, 1.58 ERA, 12 walks, 184 Ks; .553 avg., 12 doubles, 3 HRs, 33 RBIs
Quick hit: Purdue signee and Illinois Coaches Association Class 4A first-team all-stater led Rocks to their first 10-0 mark in Big Six play. The left-hander was a three-time all-Big Six selection.
Allie Timmons
School: Davenport Assumption
Year: Senior
Stats: 32-0, 1.28 ERA, 181 IP, 45 walks, 222 Ks
Quick hit: Iowa recruit and IGCA Class 3A first team all-state selection pitched Knights to their third consecutive state title. She had season-high 14 strikeouts against Central DeWitt.
CATCHER
Kaylie Reynolds
School: Muscatine
Year: Senior
Stats: .452 avg., 20 doubles, 8 HR, 55 RBIs, .852 slugging
Quick hit: First team all-MAC and second team all-state in 5A, Reynolds paced 31-win Muskies in doubles, homers, RBIs and on-base. She also had a fielding percentage near .990.
FIRST BASE
Erica Ralfs
School: Davenport West
Year: Senior
Stats: .420 avg., 8 doubles, 5 HRs, 26 RBIs; 10-10, 2.94 ERA, 142 Ks
Quick hit: First team all-MAC and third team all-state in 5A, Ralfs was Falcons' top home run hitter and run producer. Team's ace also was second among MAC pitchers in strikeouts.
SECOND BASE
Carli Spelhaug (co-captain)
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Senior
Stats: .508 avg., 57 runs, 12 doubles, 7 HR, 42 RBIs, 20 SB, .558 OBP
Quick hit: Iowa State recruit and 5A first team all-stater was MAC player of year for second straight season. Spelhaug, a five-year starter, struck out only three times in 149 plate appearances.
SHORTSTOP
Taylor Pannell
School: Rock Island
Year: Freshman
Stats: .453 avg., 16 doubles, 8 HR, 30 RBIs, 47 runs, 29 SB
Quick hit: The Auburn recruit was all-Big Six and second team all-state in 4A. Team's leadoff hitter was 7-for-9 with three extra-base hits and three RBIs vs. Moline in league twinbill.
THIRD BASE
Brandi LaFountaine
School: United Township
Year: Senior
Stats: .473 avg., 13 doubles, 2 triples, 5 HR, 27 RBIs
Quick hit: Illinois State signee and team captain was a four-year all-Big Six selection. Also the team's top pitcher, LaFountaine hit .485 in conference play and had .991 fielding percentage.
OUTFIELD
Kayla DePoorter
School: Moline
Year: Junior
Stats: .419 avg., 13 doubles, 7 HR, 29 RBIs, 41 runs
Quick hit: All-Big Six and second team all-stater helped Maroons reach 4A super-sectional with upset win over Rock Island. She was team leader in hits (54), runs and homers.
Lea Nelson
School: Davenport Assumption
Year: Senior
Stats: .507 avg., 64 runs, 68 hits, 7 doubles, 8 HR, 34 RBIs, 44 SB
Quick hit: Captain of 3A all-tournament team, team's leadoff hitter was 8-for-9 with five stolen bases in three state games. First team all-stater led MAC in runs and steals and was fifth in homers.
Emily Wood
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Sophomore
Stats: .553 avg., 46 runs, 7 doubles, 4 triples, 20 RBIs, 33 SB
Quick hit: Despite missing 12 games with injury, second team 5A all-stater was spark plug for Spartans. The center fielder led MAC in average, triples and had a lofty .578 on-base percentage.
UTILITY
Sophia DelVecchio
School: Bettendorf
Year: Sophomore
Stats: .402 avg., 7 doubles, 15 HR, 48 RBIs; 14-5, 3.39 ERA, 105 1/3 IP
Quick hit: Conference leader in home runs, DelVecchio was first team all-MAC and second team all-state in 5A. She also was the ace in the circle for the 22-win Bulldogs.
Sydney Jensen
School: Moline
Year: Senior
Stats: .425 avg., 12 doubles, 3 HR, 35 RBIs
Quick hit: Named first team all-Big Six and first team all-state in 4A, Jensen was the Maroons' catcher. She hit .500 in conference games and spurred team to 24 wins and the Elite 8.
Anna Wohlers
School: Davenport Assumption
Year: Sophomore
Stats: .464 avg., 15 doubles, 9 HR, 56 RBIs, 19 walks, .551 OBP
Quick hit: Class 3A first team all-state catcher was Knights' cleanup hitter. She paced team in extra-base hits and had a .903 slugging percentage. Her RBI total tied for MAC lead.
SECOND TEAM
Position;Name;School;Year;Stats
P;Sophia Lindquist;Pleasant Valley;So.;8-3, 2.18 ERA; .372 avg., 38 runs
P;Carrie Nelson;Muscatine;Sr.;20-7, 2.44 ERA, 149 1/3 IP, 93 Ks
C;Emma Dennison;Bettendorf;So.;.400 avg., 13 HR, 32 RBIs, 20 walks
1B;Ryann Cheek;North Scott;So.;.312 avg., 8 2B, 15 RBIs; 12-6, 1.86 ERA
2B;Olivia Wardlow;Assumption;So.;.406 avg., 50 runs, 10 doubles, 28 RBIs, 38 steals
SS;Kyra Schumaker;United Township;So.;.495 avg., 36 runs, 16 doubles, 7 HR, 43 RBIs
3B;Anna Forari;Bettendorf;Sr.;.465 avg., 9 doubles, 3 HR, 26 RBIs
OF;Ally Gore;Moline;So.;.387 avg., 10 doubles, 33 runs, 19 SB
OF;Rylie Moss;Muscatine;So.;.468 avg., 43 runs, 6 doubles, 19 RBIs, 38 SB
OF;Yanna Roberts;Davenport North;So.;.505 avg., 35 runs, 22 RBIs, 12 SB
UT;Sam Lee;North Scott;Jr.;.366 avg., 26 runs, 5 doubles, 5 HR, 35 RBIs
UT;Kaylynn Salyars;Muscatine;So.;.444 avg., 16 doubles, 6 HR, 50 RBIs
UT;Lauryn Stegall;Rock Island;Sr.;.371 avg., 11 doubles, 9 HR, 34 RBIs; 8-1, 3.55 ERA
HONORABLE MENTION
Alleman: Alli Ferrari, sr.; Madison Steines, so.
Assumption: Gracie Jevyak, so.; Emma Johnson, sr.; Lauren Loken, so.; Carlie Sammon, jr.; Nicole Yoder, sr.
Bettendorf: Breanna Newton, jr.; Alexis Mulvehill, jr.
Clinton: Amber Lee, so.; Madison Meggenberg, jr.
Davenport Central: Megan Fellner, sr.; Bre Shorter, jr.
Davenport North: Molly Freeman, jr.; Ivy Wilmington, so.
Davenport West: Kaylie Caldwell, so.; Abby Smith, fr.
Moline: Aubrie Dodd, sr.; Greta Specht, jr.; LeeAnn VandeVoorde, jr.
Muscatine: Olivia Harmon, so.; Haley Jarrett, sr.; Kate Nelson, sr.
North Scott: Brooke Kilburg, jr.; Drew Lewis, jr.; Abby Moeller, sr.; Taylor Robertson, so.; Ashlynn Shannon, sr.
Pleasant Valley: Peggy Klingler, jr.; Bell Luebken, jr.; Jessi Meyer, so.
Rock Island: Makenna Carothers, so.; Delaney Kelley, sr.
United Township: Vanessa Oliva, sr.