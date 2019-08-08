FIRST TEAM

PITCHERS

Delaney Ostrowski

School: Geneseo

Year: Senior

Stats: 16-6, 1.79 ERA, 117 Ks; .494 avg., 12 doubles, 2 HR, 33 RBIs

Quick hit: Northern Illinois recruit was Class 3A second team all-stater for Lady Leafs, who recorded 24 wins and reached the Sweet 16. 

Calisa Steel

School: Erie-Prophetstown

Year: Senior

Stats: 10-6, 2.10 ERA; .360 avg., 34 runs, 7 doubles, 18 RBIs, 13 SB

Quick hit: Unanimous all-Three Rivers and 2A third team all-state by ICA, Steel led Panthers to 22 wins and outright title in the East Division.  

CATCHER

Lauren Anderson

School: Riverdale

Year: Junior

Stats: .362 avg., 5 doubles, HR, 23 RBIs

Quick hit: Named first team all-Three Rivers West Division, she helped the Rams to an upper-division conference finish.

FIRST BASE

Jenna Drish

School: Orion

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .457 avg., 6 doubles, 25 runs, 10 HRs, 37 RBIs 

Quick hit: She was unanimous all-Three Rivers West and second team all-state in 2A. Besides her offense, she was 11-6 with 124 strikeouts in the circle. 

INFIELDERS

Ava Bieneman

School: Geneseo

Year: Junior

Stats: .465 avg., 53 runs, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 24 SB

Quick hit: Class 3A first team all-state and all-Northern Illinois Big 12, she led off for a Lady Leafs squad which reached the sectional final. 

Marly Lillibridge

School: Orion

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .505 avg., 42 runs, 10 doubles, 5 HR, 39 RBIs

Quick hit: Selected third team all-state in 2A, she recorded 19 extra-base hits and helped Chargers to runner-up finish in Three Rivers West Division. 

Erica Thulen

School: Erie-Prophetstown

Year: Junior

Stats: .475 avg., 35 runs, 13 doubles, 8 triples, 2 HR, 34 RBIs, 11 SB

Quick hit: Unanimous all-Three Rivers East Division and second team all-state in 2A, she has recorded 50 extra-base hits and 87 RBIs the past two seasons.

OUTFIELDERS

Kadey Garrett

School: Rockridge

Year: Senior

Stats: .385 avg., 45 runs, 14 doubles, 3 HR, 37 RBIs

Quick hit: Unanimous all-Three Rivers West and second team all-state in 2A, Garrett helped Rockets to a 32-win season and third place at the state tournament.

Lea Kendall

School: Rockridge

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .535 avg., 54 runs, 20 RBIs

Quick hit: A second team all-state choice by the coaches in 2A, Kendall was second on a state tournament team in hits (53) and runs (54). 

Bailey Mitchell

School: Geneseo

Year: Junior

Stats: .437 avg., 29 runs, 15 doubles, 7 HR, 51 RBIs

Quick hit: Third team all-state in 3A, she recorded 25 extra-base hits and led the Lady Leafs with 51 RBIs. She had a triple and homer run in a regional final win.

UTILITY

Bella Dean

School: Sherrard

Year: Freshman

Stats: .479 avg., 32 runs, 7 doubles, 8 HR, 29 RBIs

Quick hit: The only ninth-grader to make the Three Rivers West top team, she had the team's top average and was among the conference's top home run hitters. 

Dani Hagens

School: Mercer County

Year: Senior

Stats: 21-9, 2.34 ERA, 193 Ks; .448 avg., 2 HR, 35 RBIs

Quick hit: First team all-Lincoln Trail Conference choice was dual threat for Golden Eagles, who won school-record 21 wins and reached regional final. 

Amelia Thomas (captain)

School: Rockridge

Year: Senior

Stats: .566 avg., 68 runs, 19 doubles, 10 HR, 50 RBIs; 12-0, 1.88 ERA, 50 Ks

Quick hit: Loyola-Chicago recruit led the third-place Rockets in runs, hits, average, doubles, triples and home runs. She also was team leader in wins. 

SECOND TEAM

Pos;Name;School;Year;Stats

P;Ashlyn Hemm;Riverdale;So.;8-3, 1.28 ERA, 143 Ks; .328 avg., 6 doubles

P;Olivia Drish;Rockridge;So.;10-7, 2.65 ERA, 71 Ks; .364 avg., 5 HR, 32 RBIs

C;McKenna Sullivan;West Carroll;Sr.;.410 avg., 42 runs, 3 HR, 17 RBIs

1B;Emily Schipper;Fulton;Jr.;.386 avg., 5 doubles, 5 HR, 20 RBIs

IF;Maggie Harrison;Mercer County;Jr.;.520 avg., 41 runs, 13 doubles, 19 RBIs, 24 SB 

IF;Mary Thomas;Geneseo;Jr.;.333 avg., 22 runs, 8 doubles, 3 HRs, 35 RBIs

IF;Madelynn Uitermarkt;Kewanee;Sr.;.412 avg., 21 runs, 6 HR, 25 RBIs

OF;Ashley Garber;Riverdale;Sr.;.343 avg., 29 runs, 7 doubles, 24 RBIs

OF;Jaden Johnson;Erie-Prophetstown;Fr.;.478 avg., 42 runs, 12 doubles, 3 HR, 29 RBIs, 12 SB 

OF;Lena Newman;Orion;Sr.;.476 avg., 11 doubles, 3 triples, 2 HR, 27 RBIs

UT;Lexi Hines;Rockridge;Fr.;9-0, 3.56 ERA; .439 avg., 12 doubles, 6 HR, 36 RBIs

UT;Lillan Hucke;Mercer County;Jr.;.462 avg., 31 runs, 28 RBIs, 24 SB

UT;Tori Werkheiser;Orion;Jr.;.356 avg., 27 runs, 8 HR, 23 RBIs; 6-4

HONORABLE MENTION

Annawan-Wethersfield: Daci Heir, fr. Erie-Prophetstown: Corrie Remley, so. Fulton: Liz Fish, so.; Rylee Leitzen, sr.; Faith Ottens, so.; Kylee Sweenie, jr. Geneseo: Dawsyn Hartman, jr. Kewanee: Kendal Bennison, fr.; Rachel Brown, fr.; Lily DeBord, sr. Mercer County: Chloe Kirkhove, jr. Morrison: Grace Steines, jr. Ridgewood: Kendall Lewis, so. Riverdale: Addison Gelande, jr.; Hannah Herrman, jr.; Alecea Mendoza, jr. Rockridge: Addison Riley, sr. Sherrard: Kaitlyn Woods, so. West Carroll: Madison Magill, so.; Daniella Tafoya, sr.

