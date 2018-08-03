Try 1 month for 99¢
Rockridge's Grace Preston hugs head coach John Nelson after winning the Illinois Class 2A state championship in June at the Eastside Centre in East Peoria. 

 DYLAN NELSON, Lee News Network

FIRST TEAM

PITCHERS

Dani Hagens

School: Mercer County

Year: Junior

Stats: 16-6, 174 Ks; .506 avg., 13 2B, 29 RBI

Quick hit: Earned first team all-Lincoln Trail honors while helping the Golden Eagles win 19 games.

Delaney Ostrowski

School: Geneseo

Year: Junior

Stats: 9-3, 1.54 ERA; .382 avg., 13 2B, 2 3B, 23 RBI

Quick hit: Second team all-state selection by the Illinois Coaches Association is committed to play at Northern Illinois University.

CATCHER

Dani Neuleib

School: Kewanee

Year: Senior

Stats: .508 avg., 7 2B, 4 HR, 23 runs, 27 RBI

Quick hit: A third team all-state selection led the Boilermakers in average, hits, RBIs, doubles and home runs.

FIRST BASE

Grace Preston

School: Rockridge

Year: Senior

Stats: .427 avg., 11 2B, 5 HR, 31 RBI; 16-3, 1.56 ERA, 110 Ks

Quick hit: Earned second team all-state honors while pitching the Rockets to a Class 2A state title.

INFIELDERS

Ava Bieneman

School: Geneseo

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .505 avg., 11 2B, 3B, HR, 11 RBI

Quick hit: First team all-state and Northern Illinois Big 12 selection led the Maple Leafs to 22-win season.

Hailey Frutiger

School: Orion

Year: Senior

Stats: .453 avg., 6 2B, 4 HR, 25 RBI

Quick hit: Third team all-state and first team all-conference selection helped the Chargers win 15 games.

Erica Thulen

School: Erie-Prophetstown

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .536 avg., 15 2B, 16 3B, 6 HR, 32 runs, 43 RBI

Quick hit: Earned second team all-state and first team all-conference honors while helping the Panthers win 17 games.

OUTFIELD

Kadey Garrett

School: Rockridge

Year: Junior

Stats: .432 avg., 12 2B, 2 HR, 41 runs, 44 RBI

Quick hit: Named third team all-state after helping the Rockets win 30 games and a conference championship.

Hannah Kolling

School: Erie-Prophetstown

Year: Senior

Stats: .428 avg., 6 2B, 6 3B, 23 runs, 29 RBI

Quick hit: First team all-conference selection took a big step in her senior year to lead the Panthers.

Alecea Mendoza

School: Riverdale

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .432 avg., 7 2B, 5 3B, 38 runs, 11 RBI

Quick hit: First team all-conference selection helped key a program turnaround, helping the Rams win 20 games a year after winning seven.

UTILTY

Emma Aljets

School: West Carroll

Year: Senior

Stats: .500 avg., 14 2B, 4 HR, 33 runs, 38 RBI

Quick hit: Versatile player led the Thunder in average, hits, doubles, home runs and runs batted in.

Ashlyn Hemm

School: Riverdale

Year: Freshman

Stats: 16-2, 1.26 ERA, 230 Ks; .392 avg., 8 2B, 2 HR, 18 RBI

Quick hit: First team all-conference selection threw three straight no-hitters, including a five-inning perfect game, for the Rams.

Amelia Thomas (captain)

School: Rockridge

Year: Junior

Stats: .596 avg., 19 2B, 3 3B, 9 HR, 66 runs, 47 RBI, 37 SB; 7-1, 2.58 ERA

Quick hit: Loyola commit earned first team all-state honors and continues to break school records while helping the Rockets win their first state title since 2005.

SECOND TEAM

Jane Thomas

Pitcher, sr., Geneseo

Stats: 14-9, 1.98 ERA; .323 avg, 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 10 RBI

Madison Whitmore

Pitcher, sr., Fulton

Stats: 16-8, 156 Ks; .339, 3 2B, 15 RBI

Sarah Bisland

Catcher, sr., Rockridge

Stats: .378 avg., 4 2B, 7 HR, 28 RBI

Tori Werkheiser

First base, so., Orion

Stats: .416 avg., 5 2B, 3 HR, 19 RBI, 18 runs

Maggie Harrison

Infield, so., Mercer County

Stats: .457 avg., 15 2B, 3 HR, 34 runs, 33 RBI

Lillian Hucke

Infield, so., Mercer County

Stats: .487 avg., 9 2B, 3 3B, 31 runs, 21 RBI

Racheal Huizenga

Infield, sr., Fulton

Stats: .367 avg., 5 2B, 4 HR, 24 RBI, 18 runs

Lea Kendall

Outfield, fr., Rockridge

Stats: .446 avg., 3 2B, 25 RBI, 38 runs

Keagen Rico

Outfield, so., Annawan-Wethersfield

Stats: .408, 5 2B, 4 3B, 29 RBI, 18 SB

McKenna Sullivan

Outfield, jr., West Carroll

Stats: .413 avg., 7 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 38 runs, 15 RBI, 15 SB

Hailee Dehner

Utility, so., Rockridge

Stats: .426 avg, 9 2B, 2 3B, 9 HR, 41 RBI, 35 runs

Charlotte Pillen

Utility, sr., Annawan-Wethersfield

Stats: .440 avg., 6 2B, 2 HR, 24 RBI; 9-5, 85 Ks

Calisa Steel

Utility, jr., Erie-Prophetstown

Stats: 17-9, 136 Ks; .408 avg, 6 2B, 3 HR, 25 RBI

HONORABLE MENTION

Annawan-Wethersfield: Mackenzie Lindstrom, jr. Brittney Litton, jr.; Erie-Prophetstown: Dena Johnson, sr., Sophia Sullivan, jr.; Ady Scott, fr.; Olivia Hope-Toppert, jr.; Fulton: Emily Banker, so., Baylee Gooch, sr., Emily Schipper, so., Kylee Sweenie, so. Galva: Marie Marshall, sr.; Geneseo: Caitlin Gilmore, sr., Bailey Mitchell, so., Allison Yager, sr. Kewanee: Courtney Brown, jr.; Josie DeBord, fr.; Mackenzie Mirocha, sr.; Madelyn Uitermarkt, jr.; Mercer County: Chloe Kirkhove, sr., Kylee Oary, jr. Morrison: Grace Steines, so., Madison Steines, sr. Orion: Lilly Bergstrom, fr., Kati Kratzberg, fr., Jenna Drish, fr., Marly Lillibridge, fr., Lena Newman, jr., Katie Noyd, jr.; Ridgewood: Hannah Akers, sr., Carlie Barman, sr.; Riverdale: Lauren Anderson, so., Madison Bonertz, so., Kennady Ebenroth, sr., Ashley Garber, jr., Alyssa Garza, jr. Rockridge: Elena Martinez, sr., Abby Redlinger, sr., Addison Riley, jr. Sherrard: Karsen Elgas, sr., Lauryn Kline, fr., Rylee Kresbach, jr., Megan Russell, fr., Kaitlyn Woods, fr.; West Carroll: Riley Sullivan, jr.

