FIRST TEAM
PITCHERS
Dani Hagens
School: Mercer County
Year: Junior
Stats: 16-6, 174 Ks; .506 avg., 13 2B, 29 RBI
Quick hit: Earned first team all-Lincoln Trail honors while helping the Golden Eagles win 19 games.
Delaney Ostrowski
School: Geneseo
Year: Junior
Stats: 9-3, 1.54 ERA; .382 avg., 13 2B, 2 3B, 23 RBI
Quick hit: Second team all-state selection by the Illinois Coaches Association is committed to play at Northern Illinois University.
CATCHER
Dani Neuleib
School: Kewanee
Year: Senior
Stats: .508 avg., 7 2B, 4 HR, 23 runs, 27 RBI
Quick hit: A third team all-state selection led the Boilermakers in average, hits, RBIs, doubles and home runs.
FIRST BASE
Grace Preston
School: Rockridge
Year: Senior
Stats: .427 avg., 11 2B, 5 HR, 31 RBI; 16-3, 1.56 ERA, 110 Ks
Quick hit: Earned second team all-state honors while pitching the Rockets to a Class 2A state title.
INFIELDERS
Ava Bieneman
School: Geneseo
Year: Sophomore
Stats: .505 avg., 11 2B, 3B, HR, 11 RBI
Quick hit: First team all-state and Northern Illinois Big 12 selection led the Maple Leafs to 22-win season.
Hailey Frutiger
School: Orion
Year: Senior
Stats: .453 avg., 6 2B, 4 HR, 25 RBI
Quick hit: Third team all-state and first team all-conference selection helped the Chargers win 15 games.
Erica Thulen
School: Erie-Prophetstown
Year: Sophomore
Stats: .536 avg., 15 2B, 16 3B, 6 HR, 32 runs, 43 RBI
Quick hit: Earned second team all-state and first team all-conference honors while helping the Panthers win 17 games.
OUTFIELD
Kadey Garrett
School: Rockridge
Year: Junior
Stats: .432 avg., 12 2B, 2 HR, 41 runs, 44 RBI
Quick hit: Named third team all-state after helping the Rockets win 30 games and a conference championship.
Hannah Kolling
School: Erie-Prophetstown
Year: Senior
Stats: .428 avg., 6 2B, 6 3B, 23 runs, 29 RBI
Quick hit: First team all-conference selection took a big step in her senior year to lead the Panthers.
Alecea Mendoza
School: Riverdale
Year: Sophomore
Stats: .432 avg., 7 2B, 5 3B, 38 runs, 11 RBI
Quick hit: First team all-conference selection helped key a program turnaround, helping the Rams win 20 games a year after winning seven.
UTILTY
Emma Aljets
School: West Carroll
Year: Senior
Stats: .500 avg., 14 2B, 4 HR, 33 runs, 38 RBI
Quick hit: Versatile player led the Thunder in average, hits, doubles, home runs and runs batted in.
Ashlyn Hemm
School: Riverdale
Year: Freshman
Stats: 16-2, 1.26 ERA, 230 Ks; .392 avg., 8 2B, 2 HR, 18 RBI
Quick hit: First team all-conference selection threw three straight no-hitters, including a five-inning perfect game, for the Rams.
Amelia Thomas (captain)
School: Rockridge
Year: Junior
Stats: .596 avg., 19 2B, 3 3B, 9 HR, 66 runs, 47 RBI, 37 SB; 7-1, 2.58 ERA
Quick hit: Loyola commit earned first team all-state honors and continues to break school records while helping the Rockets win their first state title since 2005.
SECOND TEAM
Jane Thomas
Pitcher, sr., Geneseo
Stats: 14-9, 1.98 ERA; .323 avg, 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 10 RBI
Madison Whitmore
Pitcher, sr., Fulton
Stats: 16-8, 156 Ks; .339, 3 2B, 15 RBI
Sarah Bisland
Catcher, sr., Rockridge
Stats: .378 avg., 4 2B, 7 HR, 28 RBI
Tori Werkheiser
First base, so., Orion
Stats: .416 avg., 5 2B, 3 HR, 19 RBI, 18 runs
Maggie Harrison
Infield, so., Mercer County
Stats: .457 avg., 15 2B, 3 HR, 34 runs, 33 RBI
Lillian Hucke
Infield, so., Mercer County
Stats: .487 avg., 9 2B, 3 3B, 31 runs, 21 RBI
Racheal Huizenga
Infield, sr., Fulton
Stats: .367 avg., 5 2B, 4 HR, 24 RBI, 18 runs
Lea Kendall
Outfield, fr., Rockridge
Stats: .446 avg., 3 2B, 25 RBI, 38 runs
Keagen Rico
Outfield, so., Annawan-Wethersfield
Stats: .408, 5 2B, 4 3B, 29 RBI, 18 SB
McKenna Sullivan
Outfield, jr., West Carroll
Stats: .413 avg., 7 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 38 runs, 15 RBI, 15 SB
Hailee Dehner
Utility, so., Rockridge
Stats: .426 avg, 9 2B, 2 3B, 9 HR, 41 RBI, 35 runs
Charlotte Pillen
Utility, sr., Annawan-Wethersfield
Stats: .440 avg., 6 2B, 2 HR, 24 RBI; 9-5, 85 Ks
Calisa Steel
Utility, jr., Erie-Prophetstown
Stats: 17-9, 136 Ks; .408 avg, 6 2B, 3 HR, 25 RBI
HONORABLE MENTION
Annawan-Wethersfield: Mackenzie Lindstrom, jr. Brittney Litton, jr.; Erie-Prophetstown: Dena Johnson, sr., Sophia Sullivan, jr.; Ady Scott, fr.; Olivia Hope-Toppert, jr.; Fulton: Emily Banker, so., Baylee Gooch, sr., Emily Schipper, so., Kylee Sweenie, so. Galva: Marie Marshall, sr.; Geneseo: Caitlin Gilmore, sr., Bailey Mitchell, so., Allison Yager, sr. Kewanee: Courtney Brown, jr.; Josie DeBord, fr.; Mackenzie Mirocha, sr.; Madelyn Uitermarkt, jr.; Mercer County: Chloe Kirkhove, sr., Kylee Oary, jr. Morrison: Grace Steines, so., Madison Steines, sr. Orion: Lilly Bergstrom, fr., Kati Kratzberg, fr., Jenna Drish, fr., Marly Lillibridge, fr., Lena Newman, jr., Katie Noyd, jr.; Ridgewood: Hannah Akers, sr., Carlie Barman, sr.; Riverdale: Lauren Anderson, so., Madison Bonertz, so., Kennady Ebenroth, sr., Ashley Garber, jr., Alyssa Garza, jr. Rockridge: Elena Martinez, sr., Abby Redlinger, sr., Addison Riley, jr. Sherrard: Karsen Elgas, sr., Lauryn Kline, fr., Rylee Kresbach, jr., Megan Russell, fr., Kaitlyn Woods, fr.; West Carroll: Riley Sullivan, jr.