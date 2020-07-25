Quartet of MAC center fielders spur squads to state

"You know the first inning of a game is going to be a good one, whether they're on defense or hitting," North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said. "It is hard to hit it out to the outfield when you have center fielders who have that kind of range."

Moss and Kilburg were teammates on a travel softball team last year. Moss and Wood have played club volleyball tournaments together.

There is a mutual respect among them.

"When we're playing them, especially (Muscatine), when Rylie gets on (base), it makes me want to get on base," Wood said. "We're good friends and our parents are good friends. We're competitive with each other."

Erpelding said it is almost like "seeing double" when you play against one of those other center fielders.

"We hit a ball and you think, 'Oh, that should be a gap shot. Nope, she caught it,'" Erpelding said.

"It puts in perspective how tough it is to get a hit in the MAC, especially one into the outfield," Kilburg stated.

Since the pitching rubber was moved back three feet 10 years ago, offensive numbers have gone up considerably.

It has placed more importance on outfield play.