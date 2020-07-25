Quartet of MAC center fielders spur squads to state

They are all center fielders. They are all leadoff hitters. They are all multi-sport athletes. They are all extremely quick and aggressive on the bases.
And they all are a significant reason their respective teams are participating at the Iowa state softball tournament this week in Fort Dodge.
Meet Bettendorf's Maggie Erpelding, North Scott's Brooke Kilburg, Muscatine's Rylie Moss and Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood. They have been the spark plugs for their squads this summer, which all play state quarterfinal games Monday at the Rogers Sports Complex.
Take one peek at the Mississippi Athletic Conference statistics and their names are sprinkled all over the leaderboard in multiple categories.
"When you try and game plan against those other center fielders, it is tough," Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. "They're fast, athletic and competitive. They do a great job of setting the table for their team."
Throw in Davenport North junior Yanna Roberts and arguably this is the best collection of center fielders the MAC has had in one season.
All four sport a batting average of at least .430. They are the top four run scorers and among the top seven base stealers in the conference.
Coaches describe them as "above-average to elite defenders."
"You know the first inning of a game is going to be a good one, whether they're on defense or hitting," North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said. "It is hard to hit it out to the outfield when you have center fielders who have that kind of range."
Moss and Kilburg were teammates on a travel softball team last year. Moss and Wood have played club volleyball tournaments together.
There is a mutual respect among them.
"When we're playing them, especially (Muscatine), when Rylie gets on (base), it makes me want to get on base," Wood said. "We're good friends and our parents are good friends. We're competitive with each other."
Erpelding said it is almost like "seeing double" when you play against one of those other center fielders.
"We hit a ball and you think, 'Oh, that should be a gap shot. Nope, she caught it,'" Erpelding said.
"It puts in perspective how tough it is to get a hit in the MAC, especially one into the outfield," Kilburg stated.
Since the pitching rubber was moved back three feet 10 years ago, offensive numbers have gone up considerably.
It has placed more importance on outfield play.
"It is athleticism," Hoelting said. "It is the kid that is an all-around athlete that goes into center field. They're quick, they're smart and can read a ball. You need to have an athlete in center field. You can't just throw anybody out there."
Maggie Erpelding: A girl for all seasons
Unlike the other three, Erpelding never dabbled much with travel softball. She was too busy competing in other sports.
Named Bettendorf's female athlete of the year this past spring, Erpelding accumulated more than a dozen varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, track and softball during her four years.
"It has given me an edge because I'm always doing something," she said. "Every sport offers something, but the one thing they have in common is showing me how to be a great leader, how to handle tough situations and keep my composure."
Erpelding is one of the Bulldogs' captains. Bettendorf coach Bob Matthys credits her for helping mentor the young players on the roster.
"She's the epitome of what you want — a team player," Matthys said. "They do about anything for you. Maggie keeps everybody up and is a real special young lady."
Her older sister, Grace, was a former standout at Bettendorf. Her younger sister, Ellie, is a freshman and has become the team's starting catcher since Emma Dennison went down with a broken wrist.
"I've always looked up to Grace, so it was like if Grace is doing this sport, I'll go play this sport," Maggie said. "I ended up falling in love with softball."
Erpelding is attending Northern Iowa this fall. The original plan was to run track for the Panthers, but she is contemplating a change after her breakout season on the diamond.
She is batting .430 with five doubles, 23 RBIs and 24 stolen bases, second most in Class 5A.
"After having this kind of season, it made me rethink everything," Erpelding said. "There is something about this group of girls. It is making me love the sport so much."
Speed is the biggest asset of Erpelding's game.
Whether it is tracking a ball down, swiping a base or scoring from first on a double into the gap, Erpelding has given the Bulldogs a dynamic presence at the top of the lineup.
"She definitely sets the tone for our offense," Matthys said. "When she gets on base, she makes things happen. It allows us to put a little bit more pressure on the defense."
Erpelding believes that speed was the primary reason former coach Jay Hatch elevated her to the varsity squad as an eighth-grader.
"If I got on base, he'd say, 'Keep running until I stop you,'" she said.
Erpelding was in right field part-time as a freshman, left field the past two years and moved to center this summer.
"She directs everything," Matthys said. "She coordinates both sides. Those girls listen to her really well, and she goes and gets the ball. She's fearless."
A setter on the volleyball team, a guard on the basketball team and a sprinter on the track team, Erpelding is accustomed to a leadership role. In hindsight, she wishes she could have played center field for more than one year.
"Center field feels like home," she said.
Brooke Kilburg: Reaching new heights
Even with considerably fewer games this summer, Kilburg has nearly matched her totals from previous seasons in hits, runs, doubles, walks and RBIs.
The batting average has spiked by more than 100 points since last season to .456. She leads the Lancers in seven offensive categories.
"It shows a lot of the work I put in this past fall and winter," Kilburg said. "With my numbers jumping up this summer, it has been a good confidence boost for me. I knew I had it in me, but it was whether or not I could do it on the field.
"It has brought my confidence up knowing that I can produce."
Kilburg is in her third season as a starter. Just two years ago, she was at third base.
Once Hoelting took over as the varsity coach, she slid Kilburg to the outfield.
"Her presence out there has gotten a lot better," Hoelting said. "Last year, it was like, 'I'm a good center fielder.' This year it is the mentality, 'I own center field and this is where I'm supposed to be.' She really sets a tone for our corner outfielders."
Also a starter on North Scott's state championship basketball team, Kilburg made a concerted effort to add strength in the offseason. She has smacked five home runs this season, two in the regional semifinal win over Dubuque Wahlert.
"She takes the weight room really seriously and holds teammates accountable," Hoelting said. "She's not very big but a strong kid."
For the first time since travel ball three years ago, Kilburg is hitting leadoff. She has flipped spots in the order with shortstop Taylor Robertson.
Hoelting said it was based on Kilburg's high on-base percentage and terrific start to the season.
Kilburg admitted it was a slight adjustment. It has turned into an ideal spot for the senior.
"Oftentimes as the No. 2 hitter, you know what the pitcher is going to throw or you're asked to bunt," Kilburg said. "As leadoff, you see pitches and set a tone.
"It has really helped me settle in this year. It has brought a different comfort level when I'm at the plate."
Once the state tournament concludes, Kilburg will start to concentrate on the next chapter of her softball career. She has signed to play at Kirkwood Community College with the hopes of transferring to a four-year program.
This summer's success has instilled a belief in her heading to college.
"I've always known I've had a pretty good bat, but this year I really connected it with myself that I can hit and I can produce hits when I need to," she said.
Rylie Moss: 'This is what I've wanted to do'
Her mom, Shawna, played softball for Muscatine. Her father, Shane, was a baseball standout for the Muskies. Her older brother played baseball.
"I grew up going to my brother's games and my dad played slow pitch up until I was 7," Moss said. "From the time I was born, I was at the ballpark. This is what I've wanted to do."
Moss, also on Muscatine's volleyball and girls basketball teams, was a middle infielder growing up. She transitioned to the outfield in eighth grade.
After two years in left field, she has been the captain of the Muskies' outfield the past two seasons.
Around age 10, Moss went from batting right-handed to a slap hitter.
"It clicked, and it was way better than anything I was doing from the right side," Moss said.
Moss batted .484 as a freshman and .468 as a sophomore. She led Iowa Class 5A in average this summer at a robust .662 (49 hits in 74 at-bats).
The difference for nearly a 200-point hike?
"I got a hitting coach this last year in Jim White," Moss said. "He's phenomenal. He's helped me tremendously, as has my dad."
White won seven state championships and took 17 teams to the state tournament in his 23-year coaching run at Clear Creek Amana and Solon.
In particular, White made a technique change with Moss' swing.
"A lot of times last year my hands would separate and I'd be too slow through the zone," Moss said. "He's really worked on shortening up my hands and going to the ball. That has really helped limit strikeouts and me putting the ball in play more."
Moss struck out 27 times between her freshman and sophomore seasons. She has gone down on strikes just once in 74 at-bats this summer.
With added strength, the power slap has become a more integral part of her game. Moss paced the MAC in triples this year with six.
"Her hard slap has been her biggest improvement," Hopkins said. "She can drive the ball to the fence and get a triple with her speed. In the past, I don't know if she had the power to drive it. She's always had a really good short game."
Moss has a softball scholarship offer from Des Moines Area Community College. There are a couple Division I programs who have shown interest, but the dead period in recruiting because of COVID-19 hasn't allowed her to take any visits.
"I need to figure out what I want to do (academically), which will help me figure out where I want to go," Moss said. "It definitely is becoming more real, and I need to start figuring that out."
The state tournament is a stage and opportunity for Moss to audition in front of college coaches at all levels.
"I'm surprised there is not more attention on her," Hopkins said. "She's one of the better kids in the state. Personally, I think she's a Division I player, a dynamic kid."
Emily Wood: 'She's a next-level kid'
When PV knocked off Waukee to capture its first state championship in 2017, Wood was the Spartans' starting center fielder. She hadn't stepped foot yet into a classroom at the high school.
Now in her fourth year as the captain of PV's outfield, the soon-to-be senior is embarking on her third appearance at the state tournament.
"The Spelhaugs and the older girls were the ones leading the way then," Wood said. "Us juniors and seniors were in a lesser role then, but we're now the ones who have to step up and show the younger girls what to do and what state softball is all about."
Wood tried at least seven sports growing up — volleyball, basketball, track, softball, soccer, golf and tennis. She did some triathlons, too.
In high school, Wood has concentrated on volleyball, track and softball but does plan a return to the basketball court this upcoming winter.
Even with a year remaining, Wood already has made an indelible impact on PV's athletic programs.
A three-year starter in volleyball, she has more than 500 career kills. She competed in the maximum four events at the state track and field meet her sophomore year.
On the softball diamond, Wood has amassed 211 hits, 20 triples and is closing in on 100 stolen bases for her career. As one opposing coach said earlier this year, she competes with "absolutely no fear."
That was evident last year when she dove for a ball and ended up playing through the remainder of the summer and fall with a torn labrum.
“I know (Emily) is a junior, but I gotta say, that kid keeps learning every day,” coach Jose Lara said after a game earlier this season. “Wherever she goes to play at the next level, it’s going to be scary to see what she's going to be like as a player.
"She’s a next-level kid.”
Wood hasn't made a collegiate decision yet. She would like to finalize her plans by the end of the fall season.
"For what my goals are academically, I'd rather go for softball and go to a bigger school," she said. "I'm talking to a few schools, but I'm keeping my options open."
Wood is close friends with her sister, Kelsey, who is two years older and attends school at the University of Iowa.
"I'm not worried so much about what (level) of softball, but where I feel comfortable at and being close to home," Emily said. "I spend a lot of time in Iowa City with my sister, so I want to remain close to her so she and my family can watch my games."
Athleticism is a major component of her game along with a high IQ. Wood played all over the diamond growing up, from right field and second base to being a left-handed catcher for several years.
"I feel I've been around such great coaching that I know the game really well," Wood said. "From playing all those positions, I know a lot about the game and how it is played.
"My dad taught me how to base run and my coaches always have talked about how speed wins games."
It has made Wood one of the most feared baserunners across the state.
"Especially in the state tournament, getting a baserunner on right away is really important," Wood said. "It can be a tone setter."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!