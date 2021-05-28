Rams' Hemm tosses second no-hitter of season

Losing her junior softball season to the COVID-19 pandemic, Riverdale's Ashlyn Hemm was bound and determined to make the most of the Rams' return to competition this spring.

Picking up where she left off from her first two years of varsity competition, the senior pitching ace has been a dominant force all season, with the only team to get the better of her being top-ranked Rockridge.

Going up against Lincoln Trail Conference title contender Annawan-Wethersfield on a chilly and misty Friday, Hemm's dominance continued as she recorded both her fifth shutout and her second no-hitter, allowing just three baserunners in a 10-0, five-inning victory over the Titans in Port Byron.

"It was very cold today; it didn't feel like softball weather. It took me a while to get warmed up before the game," said Hemm (9-2), who recorded 11 strikeouts and gave up just two walks, with the other A-W runner reaching on an error; she also helped herself by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

"I made the adjustment, and maybe it wasn't my best day, but I'll take it. It was a little wet out here, but not too bad."

Friday's performance goes with a five-inning perfect game posted in a 10-0 win over Morrison on May 4, a game in which Hemm struck out all 15 batters she faced.