Rams' Hemm tosses second no-hitter of season

Losing her junior softball season to the COVID-19 pandemic, Riverdale's Ashlyn Hemm was bound and determined to make the most of the Rams' return to competition this spring.
Picking up where she left off from her first two years of varsity competition, the senior pitching ace has been a dominant force all season, with the only team to get the better of her being top-ranked Rockridge.
Going up against Lincoln Trail Conference title contender Annawan-Wethersfield on a chilly and misty Friday, Hemm's dominance continued as she recorded both her fifth shutout and her second no-hitter, allowing just three baserunners in a 10-0, five-inning victory over the Titans in Port Byron.
"It was very cold today; it didn't feel like softball weather. It took me a while to get warmed up before the game," said Hemm (9-2), who recorded 11 strikeouts and gave up just two walks, with the other A-W runner reaching on an error; she also helped herself by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
"I made the adjustment, and maybe it wasn't my best day, but I'll take it. It was a little wet out here, but not too bad."
Friday's performance goes with a five-inning perfect game posted in a 10-0 win over Morrison on May 4, a game in which Hemm struck out all 15 batters she faced.
"Luckily, I got to play summer softball last year, so everything wasn't completely shut down," she said. "I worked hard in the off-season preparing and making sure I was ready. I want to pitch my best in every game and pitch like it's my last game. With COVID, you never know when things could be shut down."
While Hemm was shutting down the hard-hitting Titans (15-4), her teammates gave her plenty of early support with four runs in the first two innings, including Alivia Bark's two-run homer off A-W junior ace Daci Hier in the bottom of the first inning.
Taking her first loss after a 13-0 start, Hier was limited to two innings' work in the nonconference matchup as Annawan-Wethersfield is gearing up for the Class 1A postseason as a No. 3 seed.
"It's great to get a rally going in the first inning. That boosts everyone's confidence up," Bark said. "It feels good to put runs on the board and to help our pitchers out."
Riverdale cut loose for four runs in the bottom of the fourth, with RBI singles by Hailey VenHuizen (3-for-3) and Jordan Bull-Welch followed by Hemm's two-run double. The Rams (13-5) tallied two more runs in the home half of the fifth to bring the game to an early end.
With its Three Rivers West Division schedule complete, having finished second at 8-2 with its only losses coming to undefeated Rockridge, Riverdale is now gearing up for what it hopes is a lengthy postseason run.
"We've got some girls with us now who weren't in the lineup at the beginning of the year," Hemm said. "I feel like we have a lot of confidence now."