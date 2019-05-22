Pitching, defense and timely hitting.
The United Township Panthers had all three Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the UTHS Class 4A softball regional.
The hosts capitalized on a stellar one-hit pitching performance by Brandi Lafountaine, scored three runs in the first inning to grab an early lead they never relinquished and played error-free defense on their way to a 4-0 victory over the Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers of the Southwest Suburban Conference.
"A great win for us as our players put it all together against a solid team, and we get the chance to reflect on the parts of the game where we excelled, and at the same time look to continue to improve and build confidence going into the championship game on Friday,” said UTHS coach John Alonzo.
“Brandi pitched an outstanding game for us, only allowing one hit late in the game. Scoring three runs in the first inning provided us with some breathing room and took a little bit of the pressure off because the formula in a regional game is simple, win or go home.”
With the victory, the 17-13 Panthers advance to tangle with defending Class 4A state champ Rock Island (27-4) in the regional championship game on Friday afternoon at UT. Top-seeded Rocky (27-4) swept UT in rolling to a 10-0 Western Big Six Conference title defense.
Bradley-Bourbonnais finishes the season 18-13.
“Our team is peaking, and our players are really at a stage where they believe in each other and what the team can accomplish,” Alonzo said. “Every player and coach on the team is excited, and ready to go to battle against Rock Island for the championship on our home field.”
After Lafountaine retired the Boilermakers in order in the first inning, United Township jumped into the lead in the bottom of the inning when Kyra Schumaker tripled to score Makenna Wessels and Vanessa Oliva. Hannah Malmstrom followed with a single to score Schumaker, and the Panthers' 3-0 lead proved to be more than enough.
“It’s important to be able to take advantage of scoring opportunities when they are available, and the momentum we were able to build early in the game carried over on defense as well,” said Alonzo.
LaFountaine recorded eight strikeouts against just one walk and the one hit, a single by Bradley-Bourbonnais leadoff hitter Alex Benoit with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. UT’s other tally occurred in the bottom of the fifth inning when Autumn Lage knocked in Malmstrom.