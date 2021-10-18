Remembering Bob Seitz: A great coach with tremendous character

“When I started coaching, I asked my mom, years ago now, 'What was grandpa like as a coach and what was his approach to things?'" she said. “She said that the girls really respected him and they knew what he expected of them. He was never really a hot head or never had a temper. He was very well respected by his players.

“I try to emulate that when I'm coaching.”

However, she did admit to being fully aware of the legacy he built within the Moline softball program.

“I kind of always knew that he was a good coach, but it really wasn't until I was older that I realized how much of an impact he had on his players,” Wages said. “I remember when they named the field after him and when I got into high school how cool it was to play on that field."

When it comes to Seitz and his importance to the program, all you have to do is look at the signage at the field that bears his name. It is a program that Seitz built from the ground up.

The Moline softball legacy can be traced back to Seitz in the middle 1980s.