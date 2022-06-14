'Resilient' Comets beat Rebels in top-10 battle

GOOSE LAKE, Iowa — The West Liberty High School softball team arrived at the ballpark Tuesday evening dripping in sweat after an 80-mile bus ride in near 100-degree temperatures.

That, coupled with a four-run deficit after the opening inning, could have made it tempting for the Comets to throw in the towel.

Instead, West Liberty was rewarded for its sticktoitiveness.

Class 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty settled down after a tumultuous first inning and eventually pieced together a four-run inning late to knock off fifth-ranked Northeast 6-4 to register its ninth straight victory and remain unbeaten in River Valley Conference play.

“We’re definitely resilient,” pitcher Sailor Hall said. “We have a lot of energy and that always helps. We have a lot of young kids on our team and they always seem to be in a good mood.

“If one person is under-performing, everyone around them cheers, talks to them and lifts them up with words.”

West Liberty (10-3, 8-0) beat Wilton in its final at-bat Monday night, 6-5. It rallied from a deficit to clip Monticello by a run earlier this year.

“Resilient is a great word for the way this team plays,” Comets coach Matt Hoeppner said. “It should be our motto. Maybe it will be now.”

The Comets mustered very little against Northeast’s No. 2 pitcher Danica Eberhart for five innings.

In the sixth inning, West Liberty strung together four runs with only one ball leaving the infield.

Kiley Collins reached on an infield error and Finley Hall was plunked. Sailor Hall advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt.

Then the game tilted on one sequence.

McKinzie Akers hit a bouncer back to the pitcher. Eberhart looked the runner at third base back and threw to first. It was a low toss that first baseman Leah Mangelsen couldn’t initially handle. Mangelsen picked the ball up, and the base umpire ruled the hitter out.

The umpires convened and the home plate umpire overruled the base umpire. It resulted in a run and runners on the corners with one out as opposed to a runner at third and two outs.

“We have to do a better job of overcoming some adversity,” Northeast coach Travis Eversmeyer said. “We didn’t get the out call at first, and I got rattled more than the kids and they fed off the negative energy. I have to be better as a leader there.”

Hoeppner called it a momentum-changer.

Sophie Buysse followed with a bunt single and Kylie Struck roped an RBI single to the gap in right field to tie the game at 4.

“I notice from our games this year, when somebody starts hitting, we get into a routine where everyone is,” Struck said.

The go-ahead run scored on a fielder’s choice to complete the four-run frame. West Liberty added an insurance run in the seventh.

“We are missing a few girls from last year, but we’re really putting stuff together right now,” Struck said. “We have a great team chemistry and we don’t get down on each other.

“We had a rough first inning on defense, but we’re really good at staying happy and keeping everyone’s spirits up.”

Northeast (13-4, 9-1) sent nine hitters to the plate in the first inning. It had four hits and capitalized on three West Liberty errors.

With ace pitcher Madison Kluever unavailable because of another commitment, Eberhart did her part to keep the Comets in check for five innings.

“She did a wonderful job,” Eversmeyer said. “I like where we’re at right now. We knew this was going to be a tough one tonight.

“When everybody is here, we’re really tough. Even tonight, we showed some flashes with a young team.”

Sailor Hall, meanwhile, yielded only three hits after the opening inning to help the Comets get their second straight win over a ranked opponent.

“Personally, I still think we have a lot of room for improvement even though we’re at a high level right now,” Hall said. “We have a lot of young players who are gaining confidence in themselves every day.

“We have a lot of growth that can still happen here.”

