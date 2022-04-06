Resilient Rockridge rallies to top Sherrard in 10 innings

EDGINGTON — Playing from behind has become a rare enough occurrence for the Rockridge High School softball squad.

Having to rally from a deficit as big as five runs has been even rarer. However, the Rockets faced that situation not once, but twice on Wednesday, pulling out an 11-10 win in 10 innings.

Two days after holding off Sherrard in a Three Rivers West Division slugfest, Rockridge once again had to fend off the relentless Tiger attack and a seventh-inning Sherrard rally that forced extra innings.

After the Tigers pushed across a tie-breaking run in the top of the 10th, the Rockets had one more rally up their sleeve as they scored twice in the home half to grab the win.

A two-out Mikaylin Hofer double scored Kori Needham in the bottom of the 10th to tie it, then Cierra Bush followed with a single to bring in Hofer for the win.

"These are the kinds of games that are going to make us better," said Rockridge coach John Nelson, who saw Needham go 5-for-6 and hit for the cycle with two singles, a double, triple and home run.

"We saw a lot of kids step up and do great things. Sherrard is not a team to be taken lightly; our entire conference is going to prepare us for the postseason. Today taught us a lot about resiliency, perseverance and fighting it out."

Now 3-0 in the TRAC West, the Rockets (5-0 overall) move into the top 10 on the IHSA's all-time list of consecutive wins. Rockridge has won 35 straight games, tying them with the 1983-84 Streator squads for 10th all time.

Meanwhile, the Tigers (4-2, 0-2 TRAC West) are wondering "what if" after pushing the reigning IHSA Class 2A state champions twice this week. Sherrard fell 12-10 to Rockridge at home on Monday, and came even closer to a win Wednesday.

"In the first game with them, the girls seemed really nervous," said first-year Sherrard coach Mike Barnett. "Seeing what we did this game, we really gave it to them, and we had opportunities to win. We just didn't pull it off."

Sherrard did not wait long to get the jump on Rockridge senior pitcher Lexi Hines, scoring four times in the top of the first inning, then tacking on another in the top of the second for a quick 5-0 lead.

"I just wanted us to compete with them," Barnett said, "and I feel like we did that in both games."

The Rockets dug in and closed the gap to three runs, but the Tigers struck back in the top of the fourth with two more runs to take a 7-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, the trio of Payton Brown, Bailah Bognar and Needham all cleared the fence as Rockridge closed the gap to 7-6. That score held until the bottom of the sixth, when the Rockets took their first lead at 9-7.

The key blows in the sixth were Needham's triple, followed by Hofer's RBI single and a two-run Taylor Sedam home run.

The Tigers answered the call in the top of the seventh as they plated a pair to knot the game at 9-9 when Ashley Russell doubled in Abby Dean, then scored on a Teagan Nees single.

