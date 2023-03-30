The Moline High School softball team showed what it is capable of when the pitching and bats are both clicking Thursday at Bob Seitz Field.

Holding onto a one-run lead for four innings against Rock Island, the Maroons erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning en route to a 10-0 Western Big 6 Conference win in six innings.

Sophomore Kayley Reynolds pitched the shutout for Moline (2-2, 1-1 Big 6), striking out seven with one walk and five hits allowed as first-year coach Jordan Wages earned her first conference win.

Moline senior Sarah Spurgetis set the table offensively at the leadoff spot, finishing 4-for-4 with three doubles, two runs, and an RBI.

Alaina Diaz nearly hit a home run with the wind blowing in, but her RBI double off the fence to drive in Spurgetis in the first inning put the Maroons ahead early and for good.

Spurgetis said it felt good to get the first win against Rocky after the Maroons split last season with the Rocks (2-2, 1-1 Big 6).

“Kaylee (Reynolds) coming back from her knee (injury), she threw a great game that we’ve been looking for,” Spurgetis said. “She did her job and we backed her up.”

Reynolds found her groove after allowing two hits in the first inning. She struck out five straight batters and got out of a couple of jams before Moline’s offense broke open the game.

Maddie Carroll got the start for Rock Island, pitching effectively before loading the bases with one out in the fourth. Lexi Carroll got two outs to end the threat, but Moline broke out the next inning with the top of the order up to bat.

Moline sent 11 batters to the plate in the fifth inning, which Spurgetis started with a double. Diaz and Lana Edkin drove in runs and Natalie Jensen hit a two-run single. Moline scored two more runs on a wild pitch and a Spurgetis RBI single to make it 8-0.

In the next inning, Spurgetis showed off her glove after showcasing her offense. She made a diving catch in center field before throwing out a runner at second for an inning-ending double play.

“It was a good day, I’ve been looking for a day like that,” Spurgetis said. “My bat’s been pretty good, but today really showed it.”

Wages said Spurgetis’ catch was big and she is confident in her ability at the leadoff spot.

“Knowing she’s going to find a way on and get our rally started, she’s just a really strong leadoff batter,” Wages said.

Mya Willard had an RBI single and Ava Navarro’s RBI single ended the game early by the 10-run mercy rule.

Moline has been competitive in all its games so far this season, but Thursday was its best performance yet, with its first shutout coming against the reigning Big 6 champions.

“The thing that really worked for us tonight was our pitching,” Wages said. “Kaylee Reynolds had 11 walks (last start) and tonight she only had one walk with seven strikeouts. We can’t ask for anything more.

“She really took what we said and made adjustments today and looked like a totally different pitcher and did an outstanding job for us.”

Coming back from surgery in January, Reynolds is still getting back to full strength, according to her coach. She showed what she is capable of in the win.

“If she’s throwing this good now, then we can kind of see what she can do in the future,” Wages said. “We had our catcher (Diaz) calling the game, and she does a really good job working with her, working with the umpire’s zone, and we really just took advantage of that.”

Moline finished with 17 hits. Willard had four singles and an RBI.

Wages said Moline has a goal of winning the conference. The win showed what they are capable of when things are aligned.

“Shutting Rock Island out, that’s huge,” Wages said. “It feels really good and I think it gives us some momentum moving forward.”

Alaina Kress led Rocky with two singles.

Rock Island coach Julie Hudnall said it just came down to not being able to get hits in the right spots against Reynolds.

She felt the team got “rushed” in Moline’s big inning and things snowballed.

“They just put some things together and we made some errors that put us in a little bit deeper of a hole,” Hudnall said. “They hit it today, they played it, they put it together and we’ll take it as a learning experience and move forward and see them again here later in the spring."