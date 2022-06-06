 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL

Ridgewood softball trio earn first team all-LTC kudos

  • Updated
Ridgewood Spartans logo

This past season can be considered a historic one for the Ridgewood softball co-op program.

Finishing 25-6, the Spartans set a single-season victory record and capped it by bringing home an IHSA Class 1A regional championship, another first.

Ridgewood also very nearly captured its first Lincoln Trail Conference championship, but its 16-2 league mark fell just one game short of eventual 1A Elite Eight qualifier Biggsville West Central (28-7), which went 17-1 to take the title.

With the recent announcement of the Lincoln Trail's all-conference squad, the Spartans had three of their players earn first team honors, a sum topped only by West Central's five first-team picks. Altogether, six Ridgewood players earned All-LTC recognition.

Representing the Spartans on the first team were a pair of sophomores, pitching ace Mya Brown and infielder Clara Franks, along with senior outfielder Hallica Warren-Anderson.

A third Ridgewood sophomore, catcher Taylor Pace, earned second-team status, with her classmate Becca Lindsey joining freshman Gabby Dean on the honorable mention list.

Mercer County (15-14), which went 12-8 to finish third in the LTC race, had one first-team honoree in junior infielder/outfielder Madi Frieden. Senior Ava Ruggles and sophomore Hallie Schreurs were named to the second team.

Fourth-place Annawan-Wethersfield (13-8, 9-7 LTC) also had one first-team pick in its senior pitching ace Daci Hier. Senior Madison Rusk and junior Kennadi Rico were second team; sophomores Traidan Hier and Paige Huffman were honorable mention.

Galva (3-19) had three honorable mention selections — junior Liberty Anderson, sophomore Ava Anderson and freshman Ariel Martinez. United (6-14) had one second-teamer in senior Maddy Diaz plus two honorable mention picks in senior Luci Kane and sophomore Maddie Hepner.

