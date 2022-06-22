Rigdon, Clark shut down North Scott as Bettendorf collects sweep

The final unbeaten softball team in the Mississippi Athletic Conference was taken down by the best known defense — good pitching.

Bettendorf’s Emily Rigdon and Navy Clark pitched complete games and allowed a combined one extra base in 14 innings of work in the Bulldogs' sweep over North Scott on Wednesday at Bettendorf High School.

Emily Rigdon aided Bettendorf to a 5-3 victory in game one before Clark shut the door with a three-hit performance in a 6-1 win in game two.

“Both Emily and Navy pitched their butts off,” Bettendorf coach Bob Matthys said. “We just came off of two tough loses against Muscatine, but if there is such a thing as quality losses those were them. We were in the game all the way. We got back to it (Tuesday) morning and I told our ladies if we play our game, we can beat everybody. Today, we did that.”

Bettendorf (18-9, 10-2 MAC) grabbed game one despite allowing a baserunner in each inning. But according to Emily Rigdon, that’s just how she likes it.

“I like to say that I’m good with pressure,” Emily Rigdon said. “I do well when runners are on base because it puts pressure on me to hit my spots a little better. I am able to get into a groove. I look for the ground out or fly out because my defense usually backs me up. That’s my goal.”

North Scott (18-5, 10-2) came into the doubleheader with a perfect mark in league play and averaged over six runs per game, but committed two errors in game one and allowed all six runs in game two to come across the plate with two outs.

“We came into this game knowing they were on top and had everything to lose, but we had nothing to lose,” Rigdon said. “Playing with that mentality helped us play loose and play fun. We got what we could get and we let them make errors — that’s how you win ball games.”

As a result, Muscatine (11-1) jumps into sole possession of first place in the MAC, a game in front of North Scott and Bettendorf.

In game one, Bettendorf struck first after Elli Erpelding connected for a two-out double. She scored on an error before blasting a home run in the start of the third deep into the trees far over the left field wall to extend the lead to 4-1.

“Ellie just adds a different aspect to the team,” Matthys said. “She is a leader and she steps up and makes things happen, both with her arm behind the plate and with the bat.”

Brooke Magistrelli and Brenna Caffery had back-to-back RBI doubles in the second inning for the second and third runs of the game. Caffery scored from second on a throwing error that found the outfield.

Maddy McDermott started the scoring for the Lancers with a towering shot that cleared the left-center wall. It was the only extra-base hit for North Scott.

The Lancers scored in the fifth and Rigdon allowed a lead-off single in the seventh, but responded by getting the next three batters out to give the Lancers their first MAC loss without much of a rally.

In the nightcap, Clark and North Scott’s Chevelle Kingsley each began the game with two scoreless innings before the offenses got to work in the third.

Carley Bredar drove home the first North Scott run of the game with a single into right center to score McKinley Toohey from second.

In the bottom of the inning the Bulldogs had the bases loaded with two outs and made the most of it. Five straight Bettendorf batters reached to plate six runs. Emily Rigdon tied it with a single to right before Sarah Rigdon brought two home with a hard-hit ground ball single that found the hole between second and third.

Kate Scholl and Laken Larson kept the inning alive with RBI singles to the outfield to extend the lead to 6-1. Clark, who walked three times in the game, also walked during the rally.

“That was huge, especially for our confidence,” Emily Rigdon said. “We were in a slump with sometimes going a while between those two-out hits, but today in both games we got them. It feels good for me especially because I got it started and then got to see it continue.”

Clark responded with shutdown inning in the fourth. And then in the fifth, sixth and seventh also set down the Lancers in order. North Scott didn’t have a baserunner after the third inning.

“My rise ball was working really well,” Clark said. “I have a low-rise. I’ve trained with Trent Rubley for four years and he has really helped me.”

For Matthys, he was proud of his team for bouncing back from two losses with two wins. The approaches at the plate Wednesday resembled what they have been working on.

“It was the patience,” Matthys said. “I’m just so proud of my girls, this team. These girls are soaking in everything we say. We talked about being patient and getting your pitch and never giving into the pitcher. It might be a strike, but you don't have to swing at it. Wait for your pitch and work that count. They stayed on top of the ball and they hit it today. I’m proud of them.”

