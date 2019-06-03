NORMAL, Ill. — Oh, that dratted rise ball. It comes in looking like a batting practice pitch and winds up in the catcher's glove.
That was the plight for the Moline Maroons on Monday in the Class 4A Illinois State Super-Sectional.
Joliet West pitcher Savannah Fierke had the Maroons flailing away at her rise ball and the Tigers scored a fourth-inning run to end Moline's postseason run 1-0 at Marian Kneer Stadium.
Fierke struck out 11 Maroons, all but one on risers that ended up well out of the strike zone.
"It comes in looking like a meatball and then moves straight up," senior second baseman Olivia Sander said. "We got too anxious and could not hit that pitch."
It was a pitch Moline coach Mark Gerlach knew was coming and also knew his team could hit. However, the Maroons (25-13) never could figure out Fierke, who allowed just three hits and a walk and didn't yield more than one baserunner in an inning.
"We just could not lay off the rise ball, and it was never a strike," Gerlach said. "We just kept swinging at it. You have to either get up in front of the box and get it before it rises or get deep and get it after it is up.
"We have never done that. We have had great success against the rise ball. I just think we might have been too anxious and everyone wanted to be the one to get that big hit or hit a home run. It was just about everybody."
Everyone except designated player Suzy Farren. She had a double, single and walk in her three plate appearances.
For the rest, temptation was the problem.
"Like I told you after I hit the grand slam against (Rock Island's Ashley) Peters, that's my pitch," senior third baseman Aubrie Dodd said. "Up and in, but then when I swung, it was way up. It looked like a home run pitch and wound up way high. We just never strung hits together like we have all season."
Fierke said when she saw the Maroons taking the bait early, her confidence grew.
"This was a perfect day when a team goes after my rise, my high screwball and my high curve," Fierke said. "That allows me to throw the change-up any time I wanted. I've had my off days this season but once the game started and they were chasing my rise, I knew it was going to be a good one."
The Tigers struggled early against Moline starter LeeAnn VandeVoorde, but got something going in the fourth against second pitcher Lindsey Glass.
Alex Hughes lined a ball to left field and Moline's Kayla DePoorter appeared to lose the ball in the sun. It went by her glove for a double.
A one-out bunt single put runners on the corner. After a steal of second, Glass got the second out on a pop out to first.
Then, Taylor Schwall dribbled a ball down the first-base line that was fair for about two-thirds of the way but not played until it rolled foul.
Schwall lined a single to center to score a run before Ally Gore threw out the second runner at the plate.
"I think that ball to Kayla is one she would like to have back," Gerlach said. "Maybe she did lose it in the sun because she pulled up. Then, if we go after that ball rolling down the line with the hitter just standing at the plate, we get out of it.
"At the same time, we only had three hits and never more than one in an inning. Too many swings and misses and not enough getting the ball in play and making them make plays."