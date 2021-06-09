Riverdale girls out to make history

PORT BYRON — Thursday night at Oregon Park West, the Riverdale softball team will go for the first sectional championship in its history.

The Rams' Class 2A sectional-final showdown against Oregon marks the second time they have played for a sectional title. As it turns out, head coach Randy Creen has been a part of both squads.

Now with five full seasons under his belt as Riverdale's head coach, Creen was an assistant to his predecessor, Teri Peterson, back in 2011 when the Rams brought home their last regional championship and reached the sectional finals, where they fell 3-0 to that year's 2A state champion, Morrison.

After all of last season was last due to the COVID-19 pandemic, just being able to play -- let alone play for another piece of postseason hardware -- has been an achievement unto itself.

"Not having a season last year, that meant all of those seniors missed out. That's what makes this more special," said Creen, whose 17-5 club would advance to Monday's Rosemont Super-Sectional with a win this evening over the Hawks (23-6) to face the winner between Joliet Catholic and Manteno, who play this afternoon at 4:30.

"I think that makes this mean a little bit more, and puts a little more importance on it."