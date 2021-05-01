Riverdale softball rallies for senior day win over Kewanee

"I knew I'd be a little ahead of it, so I wanted to go up and wait on a first-pitch strike and keep the two-out rally going," said VenHuizen (1-for-3, four RBIs). "We were trying to get all the hits we could, and get some more runs."

The previous inning, the Rams (3-4) had whittled an 8-1 deficit down to three runs on a two-run single by Katelyn Oleson, with Ashlyn Hemm scoring on a wild pitch and Brooklyn Smyser following with an RBI single.

"It was very, very windy out here, but there were more hard-hit grounders and line-drive shots," said Creen. "We'd been working on those, and it paid off today."

The Rams' offensive explosion was more than enough for Hemm to work with. Coming on in relief of starter Sydney Haas in the top of the fourth, the senior ace delivered a one-hit, nine-strikeout effort to even her record at 2-2 after she had suffered two closes losses to Rockridge despite posting a combined 26 Ks.

"It was helpful that our bats were awake today, and we didn't get down on ourselves after giving up so many runs," Hemm said. "We didn't let that shut us down, and we kept picking away. We definitely wanted to get a win to celebrate senior day, and it was nice to flush those two losses."