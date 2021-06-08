Riverdale softball survives late game push from Johnsburg

"I wanted to trust my spins and keep going with what was working," Hemm said. "I had struck her out one time before that, but I had to dig deep to get that final out."

Hemm had plenty of offensive help as the Rams scored three times in the first inning. Alexis Duke reached on an error and scored on Alivia Bark's two-run home run for an early lead. Later in the first, Ella Smith scored from first base on an RBI double from Regan Walston to put the Rams up 3-0 after one inning.

Bark grabbed another RBI in the bottom of the second on a single to score Duke from third base. In the bottom of the fourth, Bark hit a single to score Sydney Haas from second and made it 5-0 Riverdale.

Just a sophomore, Bark went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and the home run.

Bark said she was just happy to do what she can to help the team win.

"It felt awesome to grab that early lead," said Bark, who came into the game batting .762. "It put less pressure on the rest of the team and Ashlyn to go out and do their jobs."

After the Linkletter home run in the top of the sixth cut in to the Rams lead, Haas answered with a solo shot of her own in the bottom of the inning to put Riverdale back up five.