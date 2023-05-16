PROPHETSTOWN — Through five innings in the nightcap of Tuesday's Illinois Class 2A Prophetstown Regional softball doubleheader, host Erie-Prophetstown and Riverdale found themselves locked in a pitcher's duel.

But after E-P struck first against Riverdale's Kayleigh Hartson with a lead-off home run by its own pitching ace, Aylah Jones, in the top of the sixth, the Rams struck back against Jones with three runs and held on for a 3-1 victory.

Now 21-7, the third-seeded Rams will face Three Rivers West Division rival Sherrard (19-9) for the third time this year in Friday's 5 p.m. championship game at Prophetstown High School.

The second-seeded Tigers rolled past Orion 22-2 in four innings in Tuesday's opener. During the season, the teams split their two meetings, resulting in Sherrard edging the Rams by a game for second place in the TRAC West.

"I think if we head into the Sherrard game and play with the energy we had tonight," said Riverdale senior shortstop Alivia Bark, "we can definitely come out with a win."

After Jones' solo shot got the fifth-seeded Panthers (8-15) on the scoreboard, Bark ignited the Rams' rally in the home half of the sixth with a deep, towering shot to the fence that landed just behind E-P left fielder Mira Reneau for a lead-off triple.

"I was just thinking, swing hard and run fast," said Bark. "It was definitely a rally-starter."

Breaking for the base on contact, Bark easily scored the tying run on a Lexi Duke ground ball, with Duke reaching on an error. That set the stage for sophomore catcher Breckin DeLaRosa.

DeLaRosa ripped a Jones offering for a double to score Duke with the go-ahead run. After reaching third on a passed ball, DeLaRosa came in on an RBI single by Maurisa Todd (2-for-3) for a key insurance run.

"I just wanted to try to hit the ball on the ground, keep the rally going and keep giving them chances to hit behind me," DeLaRosa said. "She (Jones) is very good, but my teammates had my back the whole time."

But before punching its ticket to Friday's regional final, Riverdale first had to fend off one last rally attempt by Erie-Prophetstown in the top of the seventh inning.

After Paezleigh Hudgin notched a lead-off single, Jones and Sydney Schwartz worked back-to-back walks to load the bases with two outs.

"Syd's been leading us in walks all year," said E-P coach Kerrie Tenboer-McDonnell. "She's definitely patient at the plate and has been pretty consistent all year."

However, the Panthers' last-ditch bid to defend last season's regional championship was for naught as Hartson slipped a called third strike past Jaylynn Hamilton to end the game and E-P's comeback bid.

Going the distance, Hartson overcame six walks to toss a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

"I knew going in that (Jones) is a great pitcher," Hartson said. "I'm grateful for Breckin. She knows what pitches to call, and when to call them."

Until the last two innings, opportunities were few and far between for E-P. Prior to the sixth, only one Panther got into scoring position. Following Jones' homer, the Panthers left two in scoring position.

"Our bats have been kind of silent lately," said Tenboer-McDonnell. "We've been focusing on our hitting and working on it, and we had our opportunities tonight. Once again, we couldn't come through with runs when we needed them."

Sherrard 22, Orion 2 (4): Sherrard batted around in the second and third innings to account for 18 of its runs as it topped TRAC West rival and No. 9 seed Orion (8-25) for the third time this season.

Already up 4-0 after a first inning started by Teagan Nees' lead-off home run and including a two-run shot by Nadia Anderson, the Tigers sent 11 batters to the plate to score six runs in the bottom of the second behind two-run singles by Abby Dean and Tatum Randolph.

"We didn't see (Orion starting pitcher Hannah Swope) during the season, because she was hurt," said Nees. "We defintely knew what to expect from her, and I was able to time her up quickly."

Sherrard then sent up 16 batters in a 12-run third inning that put the game out of reach. Anderson was 2-for-2 with four runs and four RBIs, and Ashley Russell was 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Tiger offensive juggernaut.

"We're playing each game like it could be our last," said Russell. "We've got a good group of girls, and I'm confident we can make it far."