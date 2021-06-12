 Skip to main content
Riverdale trio helped make school history in two sports
PREP SOFTBALL | CLASS 2A SUPER-SECTIONAL

Riverdale logo

PORT BYRON — Through a combination of hard work and good timing, three members of Riverdale's Elite Eight softball squad have gotten to be a part of history in not just one sport, but two.

The senior trio of Addison Brock, Sydney Haas and Katelyn Oleson were all a part of the Riverdale girls' basketball team that posted a single-season record 28 wins in the winter of 2019-20, going on to earn the Rams' first sectional and super-sectional trophies en route to a fourth-place finish at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament in Normal.

Now, they are helping Ram softball to blaze new trails. After winning just the third regional title in program history, Riverdale (18-5) is Elite Eight-bound after earning its first 2A sectional championship with last Thursday's 3-0 victory over Oregon.

"It's definitely been an honor," said pitcher/outfielder Haas. "I'm grateful for this opportunity with my teammates, friends and coaches. I feel like I've been extremely blessed."

While Brock and Oleson have filled reserve roles for the Rams this spring, Haas has been a main fixture in the starting lineup.

When not in the outfield, she is the No. 2 pitcher behind classmate and ace Ashlyn Hemm, compiling a 4-2 record with 45 strikeouts. At the plate, Haas is batting .367 with four doubles, 13 RBIs and 25 runs.

"I've seen Syd's intensity pick up more, and she's stepped into more of a leadership role along with our three captains Ashlyn, Alivia (Bark) and Brooklyn (Smyser)," said Riverdale coach Randy Creen, whose squad takes on Joliet Catholic (21-8) Monday afternoon at four in the Rosemont Super-Sectional.

"She's been there before, and she knows we've got to keep working to keep on going."

Before the 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haas felt that season's club had the potential to do what this year's group of Rams is doing now.

"We knew we had a great team," she said. "This season, I don't think any of us realized how good we could be. Knowing we didn't have a season last year, it just feels great to be able to play."

Brock, who played a key role earlier in the spring for a Riverdale volleyball team that contended for a title in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, was new to the basketball team.

"Last year was my first year of playing high school basketball, so I was still new to everything," said Brock. "The team was very welcoming of me, and Coach (Jay) Hatch was great. The whole community was supporting us, which was exciting.

"At the same time, it's not so much been a ton of luck as a lot of hard-working people dedicating themselves to athletics. It's been quite the experience for me, and I hope to get to make another state run."

In Haas's mind, even though the 2019-20 Riverdale girls' basketball squad and this spring's softball team have largely been comprised of different players, the similarities have been there.

"I definitely see the same chemistry in both sports," she said. "For us as a school, to go far with two teams with great coaches and with mostly different girls, it's made our hearts glow. I know I'm very grateful."

CLASS 2A SUPER-SECTIONAL

Riverdale (18-5) vs. Joliet Catholic (21-8)

When and where: Monday at 4 p.m. at The Ballpark at Rosemont.

How they got here: After taking home their first regional championship in 10 years with a 6-1 win over Princeton and an 8-0 title-game victory at Stillman Valley, the Rams first had to fend off a seventh-inning comeback by Johnsburg to prevail 6-4 before topping Oregon 3-0 in the sectional finals as senior pitcher Ashlyn Hemm threw her second no-hitter of the postseason. ... The Angels have only given up one run in four postseason wins, that coming in an 11-1 sectional-semifinal win over Beecher; they have regional shutouts over Chicago Disney II (22-0) and Aurora Rosary (15-0) and a 10-0 blanking of Manteno in the sectional title game.

Postseason histories: This is the first sectional title for Riverdale. As Joliet Catholic, the Angels likewise won their first sectional title, but in the school's previous incarnation as Joliet St. Francis, it won sectional titles and reached state in 1982, ’86 and ’88.

Riverdale coach Randy Creen: "At this point, we don't have a lot of information on (Joliet Catholic), but every team is solid at this point, so the key for us is not so much what they'll do as it is for us to keep on what we've been doing."

Up next: Monday's winner advances to Wednesday's 2A state tournament at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria and will play the winner of Normal University vs. Tolono Unity in a 12:30 p.m. semifinal matchup.

