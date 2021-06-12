Riverdale trio helped make school history in two sports

"I've seen Syd's intensity pick up more, and she's stepped into more of a leadership role along with our three captains Ashlyn, Alivia (Bark) and Brooklyn (Smyser)," said Riverdale coach Randy Creen, whose squad takes on Joliet Catholic (21-8) Monday afternoon at four in the Rosemont Super-Sectional.

"She's been there before, and she knows we've got to keep working to keep on going."

Before the 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haas felt that season's club had the potential to do what this year's group of Rams is doing now.

"We knew we had a great team," she said. "This season, I don't think any of us realized how good we could be. Knowing we didn't have a season last year, it just feels great to be able to play."

Brock, who played a key role earlier in the spring for a Riverdale volleyball team that contended for a title in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, was new to the basketball team.

"Last year was my first year of playing high school basketball, so I was still new to everything," said Brock. "The team was very welcoming of me, and Coach (Jay) Hatch was great. The whole community was supporting us, which was exciting.