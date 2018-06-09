EAST PEORIA — Ashley Peters is one cool customer.
However, for the first time in her pitching career, the Rock Island junior admitted she was nervous in the middle of the diamond.
Leading 2-0 and heading to the pitching circle at the EastSide Centre in the top of the seventh inning to wrap up the Class 4A state championship Saturday afternoon, Peters finally felt it.
She allowed a leadoff home run, followed by a single and then back-to-back two-out hit batters to load the bases for the Plainfield North leadoff hitter. On an 0-1 pitch, Peters got a foul pop to third baseman Heather Motley, who squeezed the ball and the Rocks celebrated the school's first softball state title with the 2-1 victory.
"That was the hardest inning in my life," Peters said. "I have never walked and hit so many batters in my life. We were calm all day and we needed to stay that way in the seventh. We saw what happened (in the 3A title game when Montini scored 12 runs in the seventh inning to rally past Kaneland 15-8) and we had to keep going.
"After the home run, my teammates came in and reminded me to relax. The two hit batters was frustrating and I think I was falling off a little bit from the weekend. I just stepped behind the rubber, refocused and told myself I had to do it for the team."
Rock Island coach Chris Allison never lost his belief in Peters or the rest of the Rocks, who finished 32-5.
"Yeah, I'd rather it not be so exciting at the end but Plainfield North has a really good club," he said. "That was the 14th really tough inning for Ashley in two days and she stayed strong when she had to be. I knew she would throw strikes and my only question would be if we would be relaxed and make the defensive play."
Motley, who didn't even break the Rock Island starting lineup until the end of the regular season, was right there to make the play.
"All I thought was, 'Don't drop it,''' Motley said with a smile. "I was sure Ashley would get her and when the ball went up, my first thought was, 'This is it.'"
It brought tears, smiles and so many emotions for a team that usually does not show many.
"In that seventh inning, I just told my outfielders to stay calm," senior captain Sophia Thomer said. "When they loaded the bases I had faith in Ashley and I had faith in our team.
"I said to myself, 'If they score and tie it or take the lead, we will win it in the seventh.' When I saw that pop fly go up I just started jumping and screaming. This is so great."
Peters and Plainfield North pitcher Greta Thompson dominated most of the day, allowing a total of seven hits.
The Rocks, who had four of those hits, got the first break of the day in the fourth inning. One-out singles by Delaney Kelley and Madison Michaels, followed by a fielders choice put runners on the corners with two outs.
Emma Spurgetis hit a soft chopper back to Thompson who couldn't handle the ball and it rolled away as the game's first run scored.
"That was so weak," Spurgetis said of the ball she hit. "We needed to get a run on the board to put the pressure on them."
That run stood up until the bottom of the sixth when Lauryn Stegall pounded a solo home run to left to make it 2-0.
"That was a big run," Peters said.
"I'm so confident in any lead when Ashley is pitching," Stegall said. "There is no question in my mind Ashley is one of the best players in the state."
With her 21st win in 2018, Peters has the medal around her neck that says she just might be. For sure, her team is the best in Class 4A softball.