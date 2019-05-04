GALESBURG — After a five-inning, 14-0, complete-game, 11-strikeout pitching win, Rock Island senior Ashley Peters told her head coach she wanted the ball for the second game of the doubleheader at Galesburg on Saturday afternoon.
Rock Island coach Chris Allison was perfectly fine with that. After all, there was some history on the line, and the Rocks’ best shot at that was having the Western Big Six’s best in the circle.
“I was confident. I wanted to pitch the second game as well,” said Peters after pitching the Rocks to the sweep, the second game a 3-0 win that was a bit more tense. Peters had 15 strikeouts in that one, finishing with 26 Ks in a dozen innings, with one walk and five hits allowed.
“The way I was pitching the first game, I was feeling it.”
The wins gave Rock Island, 22-4, its first-ever 10-0 record in the Western Big Six.
“To go 10-0 for the first time ever, it means a lot to us, especially the seniors,” said senior first baseman Madison Michaels, who provided Rocky’s final scoring in the opener with a grand slam and then the key hit in the second, a two-run single in the first.
Allison made sure the Rocks set the tone for the day in the first inning of the opener. The Rocks stole two bases, and freshman leadoff hitter Taylor Pannell scored the game’s first run by going from second to home on a double-play ball to the second baseman.
Pannell reached bases in all four at-bats in that game, scoring four times and stealing four bases, including three in the first three innings. She had a single and three walks.
“We had the right girls on base,” Allison said of that first set of at-bats. “We were able to run when it was time.”
The Rocks stole nine bases in the game, with flex player Heather Motley getting a pair and one each by Delaney Kelley, Lauryn Stegall and Emma Spurgetis.
“That’s a record for one my teams,” Allison noted.
The Rocks put the game away with a six-spot in the third, highlighted by a two-run single by Mackenzie Melody. Michaels’ slam came in the fifth.
It was more of Peters and Michaels in the second game. Peters went 3-for-4 with a triple and the other RBI. Michaels drove in Peters and Kelley with two outs in the first.
Actually, the most suspense in the last game of the conference season came from the Big Six batting title race, with Kelley coming in with a .609 average and Peters at .600. Kelley hit the ball hard, but right at the Streaks’ defense and finished 2-for-7. Peters went 4-for-6 on the day and won the crown with a .611 average,
“She is just an all-around good player,” Allison said of Peters, who ended the conference season with a 7-0 record in the circle with a 0.67 ERA, with 58 strikeouts and just five walks in 41 2/3 innings.
“She’s definitely a tough out,” Allison said of Peters the batter. “She’s a great pitcher, but she’s a very good batter as well.”
Galesburg, 12-14, ends its most successful Big Six season ever, finishing 5-5. It was head coach Brad Swanson’s final Western Big Six twinbill, since he will become the head football coach at Kewanee next fall. It is his ninth season at the Streaks’ helm.