Rock Island softball eyes fifth straight conference title

Rock Island High School softball has established itself as one of the best programs in the Western Big 6 with four consecutive conference titles, but the Rocks aren’t satisfied.

After a successful 22-6 campaign in 2021 that resulted in a regional title, Rock Island returns in 2022 with a large majority of the roster from a year ago.

Eight returning starters — highlighted by University of Tennessee commit Taylor Pannell — headline a Rocky squad that is looking for its fifth straight WB6 crown.

Pannell had one of the most impressive seasons in school history last year, which earned her a handful of accolades. She was named to the Illinois Coaches Association 3A all-state first team, WB6 all-conference first team and the Quad-Cities Illinois player of the year.

“Taylor is just a different type of player, she’s so special,” Rock Island coach Chris Allison said. “It takes a lot of talent to go to the SEC, so that tells you a lot right there. She’s played a lot of high-level softball with some of the best travel teams in the country. She can hit for power, she can hit for average and she can run. You can walk her, but then she will probably steal.”

“But now people really know about her. It’s going to be a challenge for her to make adjustments.”

The now-senior infielder hit .574 and smacked a school-record 17 homers. Pannell also drove in 53 runs and stole 39 bases. She didn’t strike out once in 116 plate appearances.

“It’s going to be hard to replicate that this year, but I’m going to try my best,” Pannell said. “There’s some pressure, but it helps a lot that everyone is coming back. It motivates us a lot because we didn’t leave off last year where we wanted. We want to make it even further.”

The Rocks had a conference-high four players on the all-WB6 first team last season and all are back in 2022. Senior pitcher/utility Campbell Kelley, senior infielder/pitcher Delia Schwartz and senior infielder Sydney Quinones round out a talented infield.

Kelley and Schwartz will get a majority of the innings in the circle. Kelley had a 10-1 mark last season with a 3.39 ERA. She had 53 strikeouts in 68 innings pitched while also slashing .411 in the box and driving in 28 runs.

Schwartz was equally as impactful with an 8-4 record and a 3.93 ERA with a .420 average at the plate while driving in 23 runs.

“Campbell and Schwartz both compete,” Allison said. “There’s not many times where they won’t give us a chance to win the game. Our offense will hopefully carry us with having that many bats back. The first two games have been okay, but we know we can get better.”

Quinones and senior Bella Allison also hit over .400 for the Rocks last season. Quinones drove in 23 runs and Bella Allison had 46 hits, the second most on the team.

Bella Allison patrols center field and Chris Allison credits her with being one of the leaders of the team. But with so many players on the team having been together for years, Bella says it has been easy to get this team focused.

“We are all so close and our goal is to make it higher than what we did this past year,” Bella Allison said. “We have really good team chemistry which helps us have the same mindset. We all want to play hard and play smart. We do the little things to win for each other. Coach Allison has told us to take it one day at a time, and that’s what we have been doing.”

Many teams write down their goals or discuss achievements they want to accomplish, but Rocky doesn’t do that. Instead, like Bella said, the philosophy is to take it one game at a time. It’s something that’s resonated with each player.

“It might seem weird, but we don’t set goals,” Chris Allison said. “I tells the girls to just play every game the right way. I think it’s more about making things simple. The game is hard enough. Even the best players in the state are still getting out 50 or 60 percent of the time. We just want to make sure that we do our fundamentals.”

And so far, it’s worked.

Rocky’s state title in 2017-18 was its first in program history and the team has won three straight regional titles. The Rocks are off to a 1-1 start after dropping a 5-4 game to Murphysboro in the season opener, but bounced back with an 8-5 victory over Belleville East.

“I feel like we have a chance to win against every team we play,” Pannell said. “I feel like we can go against the best team in the state, or even the country. You can never really count us out of a game. Even if we are down five runs, we have the bats, the defense and the pitching to come back and win every game.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.