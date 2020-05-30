Rock Island softball forced to wait another year for revenge on rival Moline

For the Maroons, who lost just four seniors from their Elite Eight roster, the 2020 prep campaign was setting itself up to possibly produce greater success.

"We talked about that right away, that the opportunity was definitely there for us. We were hoping through hard work, we'd have the opportunity to get it done," said Gerlach, whose club topped O'Fallon 1-0 for the sectional title last May before falling to Joliet West by the same score at the Normal Super-Sectional.

Instead, a strong nucleus of six seniors — including pitcher/outfielder Kayla DePoorter (.419, 13 doubles, seven home runs, 29 RBIs and a 9-4 record in '19), shortstop Greta Specht (.355, seven doubles, 24 RBIs) and pitcher/infielder LeAnn VandeVoorde (8-2, 1.71 ERA, 62 strikeouts) — had to hang up their Moline uniforms prematurely.

"We didn't even get our team picture taken. (Practice) was called off on a Monday, and our picture was supposed to be taken on that Tuesday," said Gerlach. "I think everybody had that hope (of a season being played), but in my heart, I was pretty sure the season was not meant to be."

Besides looking forward to matching up with Rock Island again, Gerlach was equally enthused by the addition of Geneseo, a 3A sectional finalist last season, and eight-time defending 3A regional champion Sterling to the Big 6 picture.