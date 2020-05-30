Rock Island softball forced to wait another year for revenge on rival Moline

No matter the sport, the long-running rivalry between Moline and Rock Island always produces its share of compelling moments.
The softball diamond is no exception, with the Maroons having long established themselves as a state power and the Rocks ascending to similar status after their Class 4A state-championship run in 2018.
Last year, Rock Island had the upper hand on its rival during the regular season as the Rocks (28-5) topped Moline three times, including a Western Big 6 doubleheader sweep that was part of their 10-0 conference championship season.
However, the Maroons (25-13) had the last laugh. The teams met for a fourth time in the semifinals of the 4A Normal Community Sectional, in a game played locally at Rockridge High School, and Moline stunned Rocky 7-2 en route to winning its first sectional title since 2012.
"We can look back at that sectional game and say, it just wasn't our day when we played them," said Rock Island coach Chris Allison, whose club won its third straight Western Big 6 title last spring and its second straight outright championship; the Rocks shared the 2017 conference crown with United Township.
"Those things happen; that's why you play the game. That happened for us in 2018. We ended a lot of teams' seasons."
Both Allison and longtime Moline coach Mark Gerlach were eagerly awaiting the renewal of the rivalry this season, with the addition of Northern Illinois Big 12 powers Geneseo and Sterling to the Big 6 race spicing things up even more. That will have to wait a year after the season became a casualty of COVID-19.
For the Maroons, who lost just four seniors from their Elite Eight roster, the 2020 prep campaign was setting itself up to possibly produce greater success.
"We talked about that right away, that the opportunity was definitely there for us. We were hoping through hard work, we'd have the opportunity to get it done," said Gerlach, whose club topped O'Fallon 1-0 for the sectional title last May before falling to Joliet West by the same score at the Normal Super-Sectional.
Instead, a strong nucleus of six seniors — including pitcher/outfielder Kayla DePoorter (.419, 13 doubles, seven home runs, 29 RBIs and a 9-4 record in '19), shortstop Greta Specht (.355, seven doubles, 24 RBIs) and pitcher/infielder LeAnn VandeVoorde (8-2, 1.71 ERA, 62 strikeouts) — had to hang up their Moline uniforms prematurely.
"We didn't even get our team picture taken. (Practice) was called off on a Monday, and our picture was supposed to be taken on that Tuesday," said Gerlach. "I think everybody had that hope (of a season being played), but in my heart, I was pretty sure the season was not meant to be."
Besides looking forward to matching up with Rock Island again, Gerlach was equally enthused by the addition of Geneseo, a 3A sectional finalist last season, and eight-time defending 3A regional champion Sterling to the Big 6 picture.
"Those are two solid softball programs, and to play them as Western Big 6 opponents would only make us better for the postseason run," he said. "Every Big 6 game was going to be tough."
As for the Rocks, they lost seven seniors who all played key roles in 2018's state-title run, including three-time Dispatch-Argus Metro Player of the Year and current Purdue Boilermaker Ashley Peters, and will graduate another group of five seniors whose careers, as it turned out, ended with that loss to Moline a year ago.
However, Allison will return such standouts as junior infielder Makenna Carothers (.462, eight doubles, 26 RBIs last spring) and sophomore shortstop/third baseman Taylor Pannell, who batted .453 as a prep rookie with 16 doubles, eight home runs, 30 RBIs, 47 runs and 29 stolen bases.
"We feel very confident that our juniors and sophomores can take over and be leaders, and we'll have a new group coming in that's ready to work hard," he said. "It kind of stinks, though, (this year) could've been an opportunity for the young kids to have a whole season, and my heart goes out to our five seniors."
