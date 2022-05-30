Rock Island softball sectional semifinal outlook

Class 3A Washington Sectional

Who: Rock Island (22-6) vs East Peoria (28-6)

What: IHSA Class 3A sectional semifinal

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Washington High School

Outlook: According to the latest Illinois Coaches Association rankings, this will be a matchup of top-five teams in the state when No. 5 Rock Island and No. 4 East Peoria meet in Tuesday's sectional semifinal. Both teams rely on strong pitching and the Rocks will have their hands full against the Raiders’ Emily Compton. The East Peoria junior was a first team all-conference selection after throwing three no-hitters as part of six shutouts during a two-week stretch in April. East Peoria allows just 2.3 runs per game and scores 7.1 behind Bri Despines (Kent State University commit), who broke the school record for most hits in a season.

Rock Island allows just 3.0 runs per game, but its strength comes from its senior-laden offense. The Rocks average 7.8 runs per game behind Western Big 6 Conference MVP Taylor Pannell. The University of Tennessee commit hit .550 in league play and smashed six home runs. Bella Allison drove in 15 runs, Alexis Carroll led the WB6 in doubles (9) and Gabriella Taber had 12 RBI and 15 runs scored in conference play. Pitcher Campbell Kelley, a first team All-WB6 selection, had the second-lowest ERA in league play at 2.51.

Rock Island has won 10 of 12 and East Peoria has won nine of 10. The meeting will be the teams’ first this season. The winner moves on to play Metamora or Bloomington in the sectional final at 4:30 Friday at Washington High School.

-- Jackson Stone

