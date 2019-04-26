It would not be a reach to say Rock Island softball pitchers Ashley Peters and Lauryn Stegall know a little about who they would and would not like to face in the circle.
First on their list of nots would easily be their own teammates. The two Rocky hurlers, who have won 50 games over the past two seasons, are glad they get to be a part of one of the deepest lineups around.
A combination of those two pitchers and the RI bats made for a quick afternoon for the Rocks with a 10-0, 12-0 sweep of Alleman, both games in five innings, on Friday at Frances Willard Field.
The wins make the Rocks (18-4, 8-0 in the Western Big Six) league champions for the third straight year while Alleman falls to 9-13, 1-5.
"Honestly, our lineup would probably not be the one I would like to face," said Peters, who is now 13-2 this season with a five-inning, two-hit shutout. "There is not a weak bat throughout the lineup."
The Rocks had 22 hits in 46 at bats (.478 batting average) and their top four hitters in the lineup (Taylor Pannell, Peters, Stegall and Delaney Kelley were a combined 15-for-24 (.625) with 15 runs scored and 11 RBIs in the twinbill.
Pannell finished the day with four hits and four runs scored, Peters had five hits and five RBIs, Stegall had three hits and four runs scored and Kelley had three hits, four runs and four RBIs.
"It starts with Taylor getting on base and giving us that speed," RI coach Chris Allison said. "Then, the others behind her put the ball in play and make things happen."
For Alleman, Ebner is just trying to get a very young team to keep fighting.
"It is tough when you aren't scoring runs and that usually makes it hard to play defense," he said. "It's like basketball, when you aren't making shots, it's hard to want to play defense. I told the girls we are in the last 16 days and we have 16 games, so it is not going to get any easier"
Streaks sweep Maroons: The Moline softball team battled back from early deficits against Galesburg during Friday’s Western Big Six Conference doubleheader, but ultimately fell short in both contests, falling 6-5 in Game 1 and 9-8 in Game 2.
Timely and opportunistic hitting from Galesburg (12-11, 5-3 Big 6) took advantage of mistakes by Moline (15-8, 3-5 Big 6), and the Silver Streaks always seemed to have an answer.
The Maroons struggled catching fly balls on Friday. Despite a windy afternoon, a number of them found the ground. Although the Maroons were fortunate some of those balls were foul, getting outs is especially vital against a talented Galesburg offense.
Moline actually out-hit the Silver Streaks 25-24 between the two games, but stranded 17 runners and hit into a double play in each contest. Moline pitchers had just four 1-2-3 innings.
— Drake Lansman, dlansman@qconline.com
Homer powers Panthers to split: A game-ending error left a bitter taste the United Township softball team was ready to wash away.
It took one swing to prove that.
Brandi LaFountaine ripped a two-run homer in the top of the first inning in the second game of a Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader, setting the tone for the Panthers 6-1 victory to split the twinbill. Quincy won the first game 4-3, and the winning run scored when United Township couldn’t convert a routine groundball to the pitcher.
That was needed as Quincy had an answer in the bottom half of the first when Kiley Espinoza drilled a lead-off homer down the left field line off pitcher Megan Dunsworth. The Panthers got the run back in the second inning on MeKenna Wessels’ RBI single that scored Angela Johnson for a 3-1 advantage.
— Mat Mikesell, Quincy Herald Whig