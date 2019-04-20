When facing a team that is getting a hit nearly one out of every two at bats, it is wise not to give away runs.
United Township's softball team learned that lesson the hard way on Saturday, committing six errors that led to seven unearned runs as Rock Island swept the Panthers 9-3 and 6-4 in Western Big Six action at Frances Willard Field.
The Rocks pushed their winning streak to 11 and are now 15-3, 6-0 in the league. The Panthers fall to 8-7, 3-3.
"You can't just give them multiple outs in an inning," UT coach John Alonzo said after his team was guilty of four errors and six unearned runs in Game 1. "Rocky is already good enough with the bats, and we allowed them to extend some innings. We have to control the things we can control."
The Rocks did get plenty of hits — 20 in the twinbill including six doubles and three home runs — but it was three UT miscues that turned what should have been a scoreless fourth inning with RI leading 2-1 into a 7-1 Rocky lead.
"We just continue to take the same approach at the plate and put the ball in play," said RI senior second baseman Delaney Kelley, who had RBI hits in the first, third and fourth innings. "We hit the ball up and down the lineup, and I can see us getting better every game."
Ashley Peters threw a complete game to improve to 11-2, striking out eight. She also had three hits and Lauryn Stegall had a double, a home run and scored four times.
Brandi LaFountaine was the hard-luck loser, allowing seven runs, but just one was earned. She had a single and a two-run homer.
In the nightcap, the Rocks jumped ahead early with a Stegall homer and doubles by Kelley, Makenna Carothers and Madison Michaels in the first. Peters made it 4-0 in the second with a rocket home run off the right-field scoreboard.
UT got a run back in the fourth on a solo blast by Kyra Schumaker, but an error helped the Rocks make it 5-1. That's when the Rocks played giveaway in the fifth as a couple of errors helped UT cut the lead to 5-2 with the bases loaded for LaFountaine.
RI coach Chris Allison went to Peters to get out of the jam, and it appeared she did that, getting LaFountaine to pop up to right and right fielder Heather Motley threw a strike to the plate to get what looked like it would be an inning-ending double play. However, catcher Abbie Bush couldn't hold the throw, and two runs scored on the play.
"When I came in, I knew I just had to go one pitch at a time," said Peters, who had three more hits and picked up the save in Game 2. "After they scored those two runs I just didn't let down. We got a run back in the sixth and that really helped me in the seventh."
Added Allison, "We made some mistakes and seemed like we were a little flat after we got the lead in the second game, but we made a great play on the throw by Heather and just a tough break that it turns into two runs.
"Lauryn pitched a great game and probably would have finished without a few errors behind her. Ashley is strong and her innings are good, so it is nice to be able to bring her in late in the second game the last two weeks."