Having won the last five Western Big 6 Conference softball championships, Rock Island took its first step toward extending that streak on Tuesday.

Hosting Galesburg at Frances Willard Field in both teams' Big 6 opener, the Lady Rocks got an early-season gem from senior pitching ace Lexi Carroll as they blanked the Silver Streaks 5-0.

Carroll (1-1) took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and finished with a two-hit shutout, allowing three walks and a hit batter and striking out 18 of the 21 batters she faced. She struck out the side in four of seven innings.

"She controlled it for sure. She was very much in control of things," said Rock Island coach Julie Hudnall. "That's good to see from your senior leader."

Galesburg (1-3, 0-1 Big 6) did get runners in scoring position in three of the last four innings, including having its first two batters reach to open the top of the sixth. Each time, Carroll closed the door to preserve the shutout.

"I feel like either they were adjusting to me, or I lost some spin in my last few innings," she said. "To be honest, when I throw bad in warmups, I'm going to have a good game. Today after my warmups, I was hoping it would go good, and it did.

"I just threw it all up there, spun it all — the whole shebang."

Carroll was equally happy that the Rocks (2-1, 1-0 Big 6) were able to be in action after not playing since topping Erie-Prophetstown 7-2 last Wednesday.

"I was really happy," she said. "We finally got to get a game in, and we were all ready to go."

After a leadoff double by A'rion Lonergan (2-for-4) went for naught in the bottom of the first inning, Rock Island struck in its half of the second when Jozie Kerr belted a one-out single, with Ashlynn Simmons coming in as the courtesy runner.

Gabby Howard then delivered a two-out double off Galesburg hurler Kayla Pendergast to score Simmons with the game's first run.

"I saw that she was pitching outside a lot, and those are my favorite pitches," said Howard. "I wanted to get up there and hit, but I just had to be patient."

A two-out rally in the home half of the third inning led to Rocky stretching its lead to four runs.

Carroll singled to begin the rally, then first baseman Grace Vidmar clouted a home run to make it a 3-0 game. Alaina Kress followed with a base hit, and eventually scored on a double steal to cap the uprising.

"I felt it off the bat. It felt pretty nice," Vidmar said of her four-bagger. "I kept swinging at some not-so-good pitches, so I just waited and I got one."

An RBI groundout by Maddie Carroll in the bottom of the fourth closed out the scoring as Rock Island took that initial step towards a potential sixth straight Western Big 6 crown, although it is downplaying that run this early in the year.

"We don't really talk about that," Hudnall said of the title streak. "We're just focusing on wherever we're at right now."