Rock Island's frenzy hitting, Campbell's complete game puts Rocks past Geneseo

GENESEO — When the fifth inning started Tuesday, Rock Island High School softball was in a scoreless game against Geneseo on the road.

After seven, Rocky had a double-digit lead.

The Rocks’ offense exploded for 12 runs in the final three innings in a convincing 12-0 victory over the Maple Leafs. Taylor Pannell went 3-for-4 with a home run and 4 RBIs.

But the game was won in the circle. Senior Campbell Kelley pitched a dominant complete game three-hit shutout for Rock Island (4-1, 1-0).

“I was going in on them,” Campbell said. “It was nice to have that pitch working for me because I don’t throw the slowest. It was an advantage. It’s nice when I can go in and not allow them turn on it.”

Geneseo (3-4, 1-1) failed to get a runner on third base and Campbell set down 11 straight hitters at one point. She finished with five strikeouts in cold and windy conditions.

“She really competes, and with this weather to throw the ball how she did, she had a very nice game,” Rock Island coach Chris Allison said. “She shut out a team that can swing it. She let her defense play well behind her. Things worked out today.”

The Rocky defense was also impressive against Geneseo. Campbell rolled two double plays and made two good throws on comebackers, and center fielder Bella Allison made a pair of nice catches.

“We work on our defense a lot,” Chris Allison said. “It’s something we want to make sure we do well. We don’t want to give extra outs. We know good teams will score runs on those. I thought we did a good job today.”

But at the plate, Rock Island was kept in check for the first four innings.

Geneseo senior pitcher Katelyn Emerick hit her spots and had four strikeouts after her first time through the lineup. The Maple Leafs committed consecutive errors to begin the top of the fourth inning to allow runners on first and second, but Emerick got out of the jam.

“I thought we were anxious at the beginning,” Pannel said. “Once we started seeing more pitches we teed off.”

The change happened in the fifth. Alexis Carroll and Bailey Proffitt reached base to begin the inning and after Geneseo decided to intentionally walk Pannell to load the bases with one out, Bella Allison took advantage.

Rocky’s center fielder hit a slow roller into shallow right to give the Rocks a 1-0 lead. Gabriella Taber followed with a bases-clearing triple down the right field line that got past the fielder to make it 4-0. Kelley helped herself with an infield single to cap off the five-run inning.

“They started hitting it where it was pitched,” Chris Allison said. “We have a lot of kids who are back who had good years last year. They stick with it. They know the next person behind them has their back. That’s the nice thing about this group. Someone is going to pick them up this time if they didn’t that time.”

That frenzy hitting was evident and echoed by members of the team.

“Once someone goes, we all go,” Pannell said. “Our hitting is contagious. Once we go as a team, we really go.”

Pannell padded the lead in the sixth with a two-run shot over the left field wall. It was a no-doubter that landed in the parking lot.

“I felt like I was seeing my pitches (today),” Pannell said. “The one at bat I got out on I was mad at myself because I swung at a pitch that wasn’t mine. I tried to stay focus and wait for my pitch after that.”

Rock Island poured it on with five more runs in the seventh. Taber and Delia Schwartz began the inning with doubles and a Sydney Quinones single made it 9-0. Pannell’s second double of the game, this one in the left field gap, scored two more to make it 11-0.

Campbell let the first two runners reached in the seventh, but a double play ended the threat.

“That was definitely my best start so far,” Kelley said. “I felt like I came out ready to go. I wanted to put them down.”

Taber finished 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Carroll went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Proffitt finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Geneseo's Jaelyn Lambin, Sidney Spindel and Annabelle Veloz recorded the Maple Leafs' three hits.

