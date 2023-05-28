Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EDGINGTON — There will be a battle of Rockets on Memorial Day Monday, but military hardware will not figure into this clash.

The two-time defending Illinois Class 2A state champion Rockridge Rockets and their namesakes from Rock Falls are set for a Monday morning showdown at the 2A East Peoria super-sectional.

This is the second team the twin sets of Rockets have met, with Rockridge taking a 5-1 victory on its home diamond on April 8. This time around, much more is at stake with the winner advancing to Friday's state semifinals in Peoria.

"You can't change too much over the course of a month or so; you don't change things that are working," Rockridge coach John Nelson said in reference to the lengthy gap between meetings. "At the same time, both teams have improved quite a bit and are executing their game plans better.

"We've watched a lot of film on them over these last few days. Katie (senior Katie Thatcher) is an incredible pitcher. She's not going to the University of Louisville for nothing. She's definitely a D-I caliber athlete."

In fact, Monday's potential pitching matchup at the EastSide Centre will be a pairing of Division I-bound arms and 22-game winners as Thatcher goes up against Rockridge junior Kendra Lewis, who is headed to the University of Wisconsin in 2024.

Nelson feels that going up against a hurler the caliber of Thatcher is a blessing in disguise for his hitters.

"Our approach at the plate changes against every pitcher we face," he said. "For the most part, there are some fundamentals that say the same. Against Katie, we have to be really disciplined in our approach, and take advantage of every opportunity when we get on base.

"Fortunately, we tend to do well against good pitching."

Rockridge has won or shared the Three Rivers Conference's West Division crown seven straight years (winning it outright six times, including the last five seasons), captured eight straight regional titles and seven straight sectional championships.

Now, the Rockets look to extend another lengthy streak by advancing to state for the fifth consecutive season. It would also give Nelson a 2A record with his sixth trip to the state tournament.

But right now, a weekend at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria is the furthest thing from the minds of Nelson, his assistant coaches and his players.

"Rock Falls is definitely going to be a formidable opponent. Right now, Monday is the most important game for us," he said. "We get that in every game, and we're used to it; at the same time, everyone wants to get to state. Whoever executes the best is going to win."

In that regard, Nelson believes the experience his club has gained at this level of the postseason will be a potential ace in the hole.

"We feel as far as nerves go, they won't have them quite as bad," Nelson stated. "It's all about going out and playing the game the best way we know how."