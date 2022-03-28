Rockets blast off in TRAC West softball opener

EDGINGTON — One week ago, the Rockridge softball team opened its state-title defense.

It was not until seven days later the Rockets got to return to the field after having several games fall victim to inclement early spring weather.

Taking on Orion in both teams' Three Rivers West Division opener, Rockridge picked up where it left off on opening day as it rolled to a 15-0, four-inning victory on a chilly Monday afternoon.

Now 2-0, the defending IHSA Class 2A state champions have scored 28 runs in wins over Mercer County and the Chargers to add to an ongoing winning streak of 31 straight games.

"Last week was nasty after having an opener of 75 degrees," Rockridge coach John Nelson said, referring to the balmy conditions for his club's 13-3 opening-day win over the Golden Eagles.

"We'll take any opportunity we can get. So far, there's been some teams that haven't even gotten on the field yet, so we're pretty fortunate."

Feeling especially fortunate was Rockridge's sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis, who made her first start of the young season on Monday.

Lewis made the most of it by tossing a no-hitter and recording 10 strikeouts. At one point, she retired eight Chargers in a row by strikeout, and allowed only two base runners on an error and a hit batter.

"I was so happy to get to come back at it, and for us to get our first TRAC game here at home," she said. "All of us are excited for this season."

Last spring's 29-0 state-title run that also included a fifth consecutive TRAC West championship is in the history books as far as Lewis and her teammates are concerned.

"That's definitely in the past," Lewis said. "We don't even think about that anymore. It's all about moving ahead."

The two base runners that Lewis allowed came in the top of the fourth, with Orion (1-3) trailing 7-0 and trying to mount a comeback bid.

Ava Terry reached on an error and Ella Sundberg was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with just one out. However, Lewis reached back and struck out the next two Chargers to extinguish the threat.

"I think it was a bit of shaking off (the pitching rust) and the cold," said Lewis. "I'm thankful to have (senior catcher Bailah Bognar) behind the plate to help me. She's great."

The Rockets gave Lewis all the support she needed in the bottom of the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate to score their first seven runs.

A solo home run by Kori Needham (2-for-3, two RBIs) started the big inning, and a two-run double by Lewis (2-for-3) capped it. In between was an RBI double by Taylor Sedam, a Daytonah Downing RBI single and a run-scoring single by Cierra Bush.

"I was just hoping to get on base, get something started," said Needham. "Whenever we get someone on to start an inning, that leads to big things."

More big things happened for Rockridge in the last of the fourth as it again sent 10 batters up and scored eight times to bring the game to an early end.

A two-run triple by Sedam (2-for-3, three RBIs), Lexi Hines' two-run double and Delaney Holbert's two-run single were the big blows, with Bognar (2-for-3) adding an RBI knock.

"We've got almost everyone back from last year," said Needham. "We've got all of that hitting power back, and all the girls have stepped right into their roles."

In between the two big innings, Orion hurler Kasey Filler (1-2) retired seven Rockets in a row as she tried to use her repertoire of off-speed pitches to keep the hosts at bay.

"We had to move the ball around and try to keep them off-balance," said Orion coach Sarah Frenell. "But that's hard to do against such a solid lineup. Rockridge is a good hitting team, and they came to play today."

