Rockets break through late, win 60th straight

EDGINGTON, Ill. — Locked in a scoreless regional championship game with Riverdale midway through the fifth inning Friday, Rockridge softball coach John Nelson offered his team some advice.

“Coach told us to just be ourselves, relax, have fun,’’ senior infielder Taylor Sedam said.

The Rockets took that suggestion to heart, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings to roll to an 8-1 win over the Rams in an Illinois Class 2A regional final.

The win gave unbeaten Rockridge its seventh consecutive regional championship, its 30th victory of the season and extended the Rockets’ ongoing win streak to 60 games.

“It took us a while to get going. We saw some pitches in the first couple of times through the order and adjusted, but we never lost confidence,’’ junior infielder Payton Brown said. “We knew we would get it done. We just had to stick to our game.’’

That approach, and a little encouragement from Nelson, finally paid off in the fifth.

Held to a pair of hits through four innings by Riverdale pitcher Kayleigh Hartson, Rockridge used a one-out walk to Cierra Bush and a double to the gap in left-center by Daytonah Downing to position itself to end the scoreless battle.

Sedam, filling the ninth spot on the lineup card, made the opportunity count.

She drove a two-run single up the middle to give the Rockets the only runs they would need.

“Taylor has come through like that throughout her career,’’ Nelson said. “She goes up there ready to hit and when the chance is there, she comes through. She's done it like that time after time.’’

Sedam said she was “just looking for something good to hit. I got the pitch I was looking for and was able to drive it and get us on the board.’’

Brown followed by blasting a two-run home run to center that gave Rockridge pitcher Kendra Lewis a 4-0 lead to work with after five innings.

The sophomore surrendered just two hits in the circle, striking out five batters in the complete-game effort.

Brown said Sedam’s two-run base hit seemed to take the pressure off of the Rockets, something Nelson sensed as well.

“I felt like we were a little too amped up early, trying to do too much,’’ Nelson said. “Before the fifth inning, I told the team to have fun, swing the bats, just play our game and they responded.’’

The only hits Lewis allowed were a single in the fourth to Alivia Bark and a home run to Lexi Duke with one out in the top of the sixth.

But, Rockridge answered Riverdale’s run by batting around in the bottom half of the sixth.

The Rockets tacked four more runs own onto their lead.

Bailah Bognar belted a two-run homer to extend the Rockets’ advantage to 6-1 before two-out doubles by Sedam and Brown each brought a run across the plate.

Rams coach Randy Creen said Rockridge's offensive ability eventually decided things although he liked the early effort he saw from his team, which finishes 14-14.

“We felt like we had a good plan coming in, mixing things up a bit, and for four, five innings, it was working for us,’’ Creen said.

“But, Rockridge is so good. They made good adjustments and were able to get the hits they needed. We’re a very young team and we’ll learn from this, but right now I’m real proud of the fight I saw from our team.’’

Nelson praised the growth he saw from Riverdale from earlier in the season in addition to liking the way his own team met the challenge the Rams presented.

“We came through when we needed to, and that’s important, too,’’ said Nelson, whose team will face host Tremont in a sectional semifinal on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

The Turks advanced with a 2-1 victory in nine innings in their regional final Friday against Chillicothe IVC.

