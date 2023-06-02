PEORIA — Having split time between the outfield and third base the past two seasons, Rockridge's Daytonah Downing had big shoes to fill this spring.

The senior found herself having to replace standout catcher Bailah Bognar, which is not an easy task considering what Bognar brought to the Rockets' IHSA Class 2A state title runs the last two years.

But having previous catching experience in summer softball, Downing has filled Bognar's place behind the plate just fine and propelled Rockridge (37-1) to within one win of a third straight state championship.

"It was definitely nerve-wracking to fill Bailah's shoes," she said. "So far, I feel like I've done a good job. My teammates have encouraged me so much and have all been positive about me catching."

Downing called upon her experience as a backstop for the Quad City Firebirds 04 squad when it came time to put on the tools for the Rockets.

"It was very helpful," she said. "I still had some of that muscle memory when I came in to catch this year."

One person who has been especially pleased with the job Downing has done is junior pitcher Kendra Lewis, who is now 24-0 after Friday's 6-2 win over Effingham St. Anthony in the 2A semifinals at the Louisville Slugger Complex.

After two years of working with Bognar, Lewis did her best to make Downing feel comfortable behind the plate.

"Daytonah has stepped up tremendously and done an incredible job," she said. "Working her frames and dropping her blocks, she's improved so much over the year, and props to her for that."

In addition to her work behind the plate, Downing has also been a formidable presence at the plate as part of Rockridge's high-octane lineup.

Going into the Final Four, she was batting .381 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 31 RBIs. In Friday's win over St. Anthony, she reached base on a walk and scored during the Rockets' pivotal four-run outburst in the second inning.

Like Downing, Lewis knew the potential pressure that was there in having to replace an All-Three Rivers West caliber catcher like Bognar.

"Bailah's shoes were big to fill, but Daytonah's done it nicely," said Lewis. "You can ask any pitcher, to have a catcher like that, it's hard not to have fun and to pitch a good game."

For her part, Downing is very appreciative of the support she has gotten from her batterymate.

"Kendra is super-easy to work with," she said. "She's kept me up behind the plate, and always gives you positive affirmation, no matter what."