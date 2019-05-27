PEORIA — Coming to bat in the top of the sixth inning with a pair of runners in scoring position, Rockridge designated player Ella Rursch had some unfinished business.
Two innings before, after senior teammate Kadey Garrett had tripled in the tying run in Monday's Class 2A Peoria Super-Sectional, Rursch attempted to get a squeeze bunt down as Garrett broke for the plate, but could not make contact as Garrett was caught in a rundown and tagged out.
Rursch made the most of her next opportunity, slicing a single to center field to score Lexi Hines and Hailee Dehner and opening the floodgates to a 10-run outburst as the defending Class 2A state champs rolled to an 11-1, six-inning victory over Sterling Newman at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
"For me, I settled in more; I think that was the key for everyone else, too," said Rursch, who had both of her hits and all three of her RBI in the sixth as Rockridge (31-6) clinched its third trip to the 2A state tournament in four years.
"There was a lot of pressure relief (on the go-ahead single). I was so happy the runners ahead of me were able to get on, which also helped to relieve the pressure."
Thoughts of her previous at-bat helped spur Rursch.
"Yeah, I was thinking I had to put the ball in play for (Hines and Dehner) after they did a good job of getting on ahead of me," she said. "This was my big chance. The floodgates opened up there; we came out with an explosion in that inning."
That explosion sends the Rockets back to the EastSide Centre in East Peoria for Friday's 3 p.m. state semifinals.
Ranked second in 2A, Rockridge will face No. 1 Beecher (38-2) in a rematch of last year's state championship game. The Ladycats used an eighth-inning uprising to top Aurora Central Catholic 7-0 at the Joliet Super-Sectional.
"We had a fantastic game with them last year," said Rockridge coach John Nelson, whose club topped Beecher 5-2 last June to bring home its second state title. "We know they're an incredible team, but you've got to win two, no matter who you play."
In the opening inning Monday, Rockridge looked primed to jump on the Comets (18-10) and their ace Elle Koerner. Lea Kendall singled with one out and Lexi Hines doubled to put runners on second and third. However, Koerner rebounded to get out of the inning unscathed.
Newman put together a two-out rally for the game's first run when Hailey Frank reached on a two-base error, then scored on a single by Jenna Johnson (2-for-3).
Koerner made that run hold up into the fourth, when Garrett's liner to right took an odd hop off the artificial turf and rolled into the corner to score pinch-runner Nicole Sedam.
"I kind of mishit the ball, but it was on the outside corner, so I tried to drive something hard to the right side," said Garrett. "The ball took a weird hop off the turf, which worked to our advantage."
Getting that first run across proved to be the icebreaker the Rockets needed, especially for senior pitcher Amelia Thomas, who finished with a four-hitter to run her record to 11-0.
"When we got a run across, there was a sigh of relief," said Thomas, who also went 2-for-3 and knocked in two runs. "Throughout our lineup, everyone knows how to hit the ball. When someone gets a hit, it seems to string along. It's like a sisterly bond of ours, everyone getting hits."
There were plenty of hits to share among the Rockets as they finished with 16. Both Hines and Dehner went 3-for-4, with Olivia Drish adding two hits and two RBI, both coming during Rockridge's sixth-inning outburst in which it sent 15 batters to the plate against three Comet hurlers.
Now, two more wins separate the Rockets from becoming the first Illinois Quad-Cities area team to win back-to-back state softball titles since Alleman reeled off three straight Class A titles from 1992-94.
"We started out rough, but we ended with a good finish with some good, solid hits," Drish said. "We know Beecher is going to be good competition after playing them in the title game last year. Hopefully it'll be a good game on Friday."