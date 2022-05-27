Rockets hold off Tremont, will play E-P for sectional title

TREMONT — During last spring's state championship run, the Rockridge softball squad got arguably its biggest challenge from Tremont.

When the clubs met again in Friday's IHSA Class 2A Tremont Sectional semifinals, the Rockets expected another strong challenge from the Turks.

Buoyed by a pivotal turn of events in the bottom of the second inning when Tremont loaded the bases with nobody out but did not score, Rockridge scored twice in the top of the third and made it hold up in a thrilling 2-1 victory.

"These are the kinds of games you like to be in," Rockridge coach John Nelson said. "They make you a battle-tested team, which is what we are. Tremont always gives us a good game, and we showed up knowing they'd come after us."

Now 31-0 after their 61st straight win, the Rockets will see another familiar face in today's 2 p.m. sectional championship game. Awaiting them will be Three Rivers West rival Erie-Prophetstown (15-3) in a matchup that will take place at Moline High School's Bob Seitz Field.

"I used to coach in the Western Big 6 with Alleman, and I like that place. It's a nice venue," Nelson said. "We've played well there; we swept Moline there this season. We definitely appreciate Tremont sacrificing their sectional championship game."

Friday's matchup also found a pair of sophomore pitching aces locked in a duel.

The Rockets' Kendra Lewis got the better of the Turks' Maia Lorengo, tossing a four-hitter with eight strikeouts; Lorengo allowed five hits with nine strikeouts.

"We definitely went in with the mindset that this was going to be a tight game," said Lewis (21-0). "We're definitely pumped to play E-P again. It's going to be a big game. We've played them a couple of times and know what to expect."

Tremont (20-6) had a golden opportunity to get to Lewis early in the game. In the bottom of the second, walks to Erin Pulliam and Anna Parn and a Cassidee Bauer bunt single loaded the bases with nobody out.

Lewis answered the challenge with strikeouts of Chloe Pierce and Kyleigh Brandt before retiring Olivia Avalos on a groundout to put out the fire.

"Shutting them down with the bases loaded fueled us," Nelson said. "Kendra was tough as nails in that moment. We came into the dugout with a lot of energy, turned it around and scored those two runs."

The first of the Rockets' two runs came when Payton Brown singled to score Daytonah Downing; Downing had singled to open the top of the third and took second on a wild pitch.

Lewis (2-for-4) then helped herself by belting the first of her two doubles, scoring Brown for a 2-0 Rockridge lead.

"Getting behind 1-2, I definitely had to fight and look for my pitch," said Brown. "With Daytonah out there at second, I knew I had to do what I could to get her in."

The Turks did strike back in the home half of the third on Makenzie Pflederer's solo home run. In the bottom of the sixth, they had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, but again Lewis came through unscathed.

"Having Bailah (senior catcher Bailah Bognar) is a tremendous help," Lewis said. "She's not just my best friend on the softball field, but in everyday life. It's great to have her out there with me."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0