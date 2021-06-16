Rockets' Lewis handcuffs foes en route to 2A title

A sign of things to come occurred in the regional championship game. Making her postseason pitching debut, Lewis tossed a six-inning shutout in Rockridge's 10-0 victory over Three Rivers West Division rival Sherrard.

After shutting out the Buffalo Tri-City/Niantic Sangamon Valley co-op 12-0 in Monday's East Peoria Super-Sectional, Lewis opened Wednesday's Final Four with a one-hit, 11-strikeout performance in a 1-0 semifinal victory over Metropolis Massac County. She overcome five walks and a hit batter to preserve her scoreless streak.

"I felt like I was not that nervous," she said. "I know the defense behind me is outstanding. They'll get anything that comes to them."

In fact, pitching the bulk of the semifinal game with a one-run edge after the Rockets scored in the bottom of the first inning — fittingly enough, on a Lewis RBI — seemed to bring out the best in her.

"Pitching with a one-run lead and dealing with that pressure, it seems like I do a little better," Lewis stated. "I don't know what it is, but I just feed off of it. Again, with a strong defense, I know I don't feel like I have to strike out everyone."

One person who was not surprised by Lewis's efforts was Rockridge head coach John Nelson.