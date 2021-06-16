Rockets' Lewis handcuffs foes en route to 2A title

PEORIA — It has long been stated that strong pitching is the key to a championship softball team.
During the Rockridge Rockets' run to the 2021 IHSA Class 2A state softball title, that key was in the possession of freshman Kendra Lewis, and it could not have been in better hands.
Pitching in all but one of Rockridge's seven postseason games, Lewis delivered four shutouts and concluded that run with back-to-back shutouts on Wednesday to nail down the third state crown in the Rockets' history.
"I was just going for the end goal, and that was winning this game," Lewis said after blanking Joliet Catholic 4-0 in the championship game, scattering six hits but allowing no walks and notching five strikeouts for her third consecutive shutout.
Her efforts helped the Rockets to a 29-0 finish, making them the first team to finish as an undefeated Illinois state champion since Kankakee Bishop McNamara went 37-0 to bring home the 2A crown in 2013.
"It's super-special, to be a part of Rockridge history," Lewis said. "It's a feeling I can't even describe."
Allowing just five runs in six postseason starts — four of them earned — she finished with a string of 23 2/3 scoreless innings as her 17-0 record matched her team's perfect finish.
"I wasn't even thinking about (consecutive shutouts)," she said. "I just know that with a great defense behind me, if the other team hits the ball, they'll get to it."
A sign of things to come occurred in the regional championship game. Making her postseason pitching debut, Lewis tossed a six-inning shutout in Rockridge's 10-0 victory over Three Rivers West Division rival Sherrard.
After shutting out the Buffalo Tri-City/Niantic Sangamon Valley co-op 12-0 in Monday's East Peoria Super-Sectional, Lewis opened Wednesday's Final Four with a one-hit, 11-strikeout performance in a 1-0 semifinal victory over Metropolis Massac County. She overcome five walks and a hit batter to preserve her scoreless streak.
"I felt like I was not that nervous," she said. "I know the defense behind me is outstanding. They'll get anything that comes to them."
In fact, pitching the bulk of the semifinal game with a one-run edge after the Rockets scored in the bottom of the first inning — fittingly enough, on a Lewis RBI — seemed to bring out the best in her.
"Pitching with a one-run lead and dealing with that pressure, it seems like I do a little better," Lewis stated. "I don't know what it is, but I just feed off of it. Again, with a strong defense, I know I don't feel like I have to strike out everyone."
One person who was not surprised by Lewis's efforts was Rockridge head coach John Nelson.
Even before the first game two months ago, he knew what he had in terms of both talent and mental toughness, and is no doubt looking ahead to what the next three seasons will bring.