Rockets' Lewis named MaxPreps Illinois Softball Player of the Year

TERRY DUCKETT
EDGINGTON — In just two years of high school softball, Rockridge's Kendra Lewis has quickly earned a reputation as one of the state's best.
That reputation will be greatly enhanced by the most recent honor bestowed upon the Rockets' sophomore pitcher/infielder.
Lewis was named by MaxPreps, a website that specializes in the coverage of high school sports, as its softball player of the year for the state of Illinois. It is an honor given to one player in each state, regardless of the school's enrollment or what class it competes in.
Notified of the honor last weekend while competing at the Kansas City Top Gun Invitational with her summer team, the Heartland Havoc ’05, Lewis had no idea she was in the running for such an award.
"One of my teammates, Kori Needham, walked up to me and said, 'Do you know you're the Illinois Player of the Year?' I had no idea," said Lewis. "Coach (John Nelson) had no idea, either."
The fact that Lewis was tabbed by MaxPreps as the best in all of the Land of Lincoln is something she sees as a great honor.
"It's incredible to be up on top like this when you know how many girls in Illinois that are outstanding players," she said. "This wouldn't be possible without my teammates and our coaching staff. They put so much into you, and I try to give back the best I can."
Nelson not only coaches Lewis with Rockridge but also with the Havoc ’05 squad, along with fellow Rockets Needham and Payton Brown. It is an experience he does not take for granted.
"We're very fortunate Kendra chose to play with our team," he said. "She's a true champion, inside and out. I'm very proud of her, because from day one, she bought into our program and became a leader."
In her two years at Rockridge, Lewis has yet to taste defeat as she has helped lead the Rockets to unprecedented back-to-back unbeaten state championship seasons.
As a pitcher, she sports a 42-0 career record. After winning 17 games for the Rockets' 29-0 Class 2A title squad a year ago, Lewis posted 25 of her team's 35 victories and notched a 1.07 earned-run average and 228 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings.
"I've said it a million times: there's not one stage or moment that's too big for Kendra," said Nelson. "She's a special kid, one that doesn't come around too often. She's just as big, or bigger than the moment, and in the toughest moments, she gets a lot better.
"She's one of the most mentally tough kids there is."
She also continued to be one of the Rockets' top producers at the plate with a .434 batting average, belting out 18 doubles, two triples and four home runs and driving in 35 runs while scoring 30.
"All of us have put in so much time and effort," Lewis said. "We've spent the last four to five months working, and it's great to see it pay off in this manner."
Admitting that it would be tough to top an honor such as this, Lewis is content in hoping to achieve the next best thing.
"Next year," she said, "I hope to do this again."
PHOTOS: Rockridge's Kendra Lewis
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) reacts after connecting during the fourth inning of the Illinois softball Class 2A state championship, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) pitches during the second inning of the Illinois softball Class 2A state championship, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) pitches during the first inning of the Illinois Class 2A state championship game June 4 in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) swings during the fourth inning of the Illinois softball Class 2A state championship, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) celebrates after striking out the final batter to defeat Freeburg, 5-4, during the 11th inning of the Class 2A state state championship game Saturday in Peoria. Lewis was among five Rockridge first-team all-conference honorees.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) celebrates after striking out the final batter to defeat Freeburg, 5-4, during the 11th inning of the Illinois softball Class 2A state championship, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) pitches during the 11th inning of the Illinois softball Class 2A state championship, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Bailah Bognar (6) and Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) celebrate after Rockridge defeated Freeburg, 5-4, in 11 innings to win the Illinois Class 2A state softball championship Saturday in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) celebrates after striking out the final batter during the seventh inning to defeat /p, 5-3, in their Illinois softball Class 2A state semifinal game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) reacts on second base after connecting during the sixth inning of an Illinois softball Class 2A state semifinal game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) pitches during the seventh inning of an Illinois softball Class 2A state semifinal game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) celebrates after striking out the final batter during the seventh inning to defeat /p, 5-3, in their Illinois softball Class 2A state semifinal game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) pitches during the third inning the Rockets' Class 2A state semifinal game Friday in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) bats during the third inning of an Illinois softball Class 2A state semifinal game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) and Rockridge's Bailah Bognar (6) talk during the first inning of an Illinois softball Class 2A state semifinal game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) throws during the first inning of an Illinois softball Class 2A state semifinal game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge High School sophomore Kendra Lewis takes a 40-0 pitching record into this weekend's IHSA Class 2A state softball tournament.
This weeks Illinois Pacesetter is Rockridge sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis. Lewis is now 23-0 after tossing a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in the Rockets' 1-0 win over Richmond-Burton at the Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional. That win follows up a one-hit, 10-strikeout gem in a 10-1 Tremont Sectional title-game win over Erie-Prophetstown; Lewis threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 2-1 sectional semifinal win over Tremont.
This weeks Illinois Pacesetter is Rockridge sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis. Lewis is now 23-0 after tossing a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in the Rockets' 1-0 win over Richmond-Burton at the Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional. That win follows up a one-hit, 10-strikeout gem in a 10-1 Tremont Sectional title-game win over Erie-Prophetstown; Lewis threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 2-1 sectional semifinal win over Tremont.
Rockridge sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis is this week's Illinois Pacesetter. Lewis is 23-0 after tossing a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in the Rockets' 1-0 win over Richmond-Burton at the Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional.
This weeks Illinois Pacesetter is Rockridge sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis. Lewis is now 23-0 after tossing a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in the Rockets' 1-0 win over Richmond-Burton at the Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional. That win follows up a one-hit, 10-strikeout gem in a 10-1 Tremont Sectional title-game win over Erie-Prophetstown; Lewis threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 2-1 sectional semifinal win over Tremont.
This weeks Illinois Pacesetter is Rockridge sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis. Lewis is now 23-0 after tossing a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in the Rockets' 1-0 win over Richmond-Burton at the Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional. That win follows up a one-hit, 10-strikeout gem in a 10-1 Tremont Sectional title-game win over Erie-Prophetstown; Lewis threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 2-1 sectional semifinal win over Tremont.
Rockridge High School pitcher Kendra Lewis, shown in previous tournament action, pitched a three-hitter on Monday in leading the Rockets back to the Class 2A Final Four this coming weekend in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) drags her foot as she pitches during the fourth inning, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Rock Island.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis pitches during the first inning of Monday's game. Lewis pitched a complete game to help the Rockets stay unbeaten on the season.
Rockridge pitcher Kendra Lewis (7) connects during the second inning, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Edgington.
Rockridge pitcher Kendra Lewis (7) winds up to throw during a game earlier this season. Lewis and the Rockets play Pontiac in an IHSA Class 2A state semifinal Friday afternoon in Peoria.
Rockridge pitcher Kendra Lewis (7) winds up to throw during the fourth inning, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Edgington.
Rockridge pitcher Kendra Lewis (7) pitches during the third inning, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Edgington.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) and Taylor Sedam (11) celebrate an out against Joliet Catholic during the IHSA Class 2A state title game at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Peoria. Rockridge beat Joliet Catholic, 4-0.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) pitches to a Joliet Catholic batter during the IHSA Class 2A state title game at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Peoria. Rockridge beat Joliet Catholic, 4-0.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) and Payton Brown (22) hug as they celebrate beating Joliet Catholic for the 2021 IHSA Class 2A state championship. Lewis will lead a Rockets team coming off a perfect season.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7), center, and teammates celebrate an out against Joliet Catholic during the IHSA Class 2A state championship game at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Peoria. Rockridge beat Joliet Catholic, 4-0.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) bats against Massac County during the IHSA Class 2A state semifinals at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) makes a catch in the infield against Massac County during the IHSA Class 2A state semifinals at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Peoria.
Rockridge freshman pitcher/middle infielder Kendra Lewis is the Quad Cities All-Western Illinois softball player of the year. Lewis was 17-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 153 strikeouts while hitting .612 with seven homers and 50 RBI.
Rockridge freshman pitcher/middle infielder Kendra Lewis is the Quad Cities All-Western Illinois softball player of the year. Lewis was 17-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 153 strikeouts while hitting .612 with seven homers and 50 RBI.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) and Bailah Bognar (6) celebrate after winning the state semifinal game Wednesday against Massac County in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) pitches to a Massac County batter during the IHSA Class 2A state semifinals at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) toss her bat and makes her way to first base while playing against Tremont during the Illinois Class 2A sectional semifinal at Rockridge High School in Edgington, Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) pitches against Tremont during the Illinois Class 2A sectional semifinal at Rockridge High School in Edgington, Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Rockridge freshman pitcher/middle infielder Kendra Lewis is the Quad Cities All-Western Illinois softball player of the year. Lewis was 17-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 153 strikeouts while hitting .612 with seven homers and 50 RBI.
Rockridge freshman pitcher/middle infielder Kendra Lewis is this week's Illinois Pacesetter. Lewis is batting .644 and has a 7-0 pitching record with a 0.17 ERA.
Rockridge freshman pitcher/middle infielder Kendra Lewis is this week's Illinois Pacesetter. Lewis is batting .644 and has a 7-0 pitching record with a 0.17 ERA.
Rockridge’s Kendra Lewis (7) pitches against a Rock Island batter during their game at Frances Williard Elementary last Friday in Rock Island. The Rockets beat the Rocks 6-0.
