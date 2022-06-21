Rockets' Lewis named MaxPreps Illinois Softball Player of the Year

EDGINGTON — In just two years of high school softball, Rockridge's Kendra Lewis has quickly earned a reputation as one of the state's best.

That reputation will be greatly enhanced by the most recent honor bestowed upon the Rockets' sophomore pitcher/infielder.

Lewis was named by MaxPreps, a website that specializes in the coverage of high school sports, as its softball player of the year for the state of Illinois. It is an honor given to one player in each state, regardless of the school's enrollment or what class it competes in.

Notified of the honor last weekend while competing at the Kansas City Top Gun Invitational with her summer team, the Heartland Havoc ’05, Lewis had no idea she was in the running for such an award.

"One of my teammates, Kori Needham, walked up to me and said, 'Do you know you're the Illinois Player of the Year?' I had no idea," said Lewis. "Coach (John Nelson) had no idea, either."

The fact that Lewis was tabbed by MaxPreps as the best in all of the Land of Lincoln is something she sees as a great honor.

"It's incredible to be up on top like this when you know how many girls in Illinois that are outstanding players," she said. "This wouldn't be possible without my teammates and our coaching staff. They put so much into you, and I try to give back the best I can."

Nelson not only coaches Lewis with Rockridge but also with the Havoc ’05 squad, along with fellow Rockets Needham and Payton Brown. It is an experience he does not take for granted.

"We're very fortunate Kendra chose to play with our team," he said. "She's a true champion, inside and out. I'm very proud of her, because from day one, she bought into our program and became a leader."

In her two years at Rockridge, Lewis has yet to taste defeat as she has helped lead the Rockets to unprecedented back-to-back unbeaten state championship seasons.

As a pitcher, she sports a 42-0 career record. After winning 17 games for the Rockets' 29-0 Class 2A title squad a year ago, Lewis posted 25 of her team's 35 victories and notched a 1.07 earned-run average and 228 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings.

"I've said it a million times: there's not one stage or moment that's too big for Kendra," said Nelson. "She's a special kid, one that doesn't come around too often. She's just as big, or bigger than the moment, and in the toughest moments, she gets a lot better.

"She's one of the most mentally tough kids there is."

She also continued to be one of the Rockets' top producers at the plate with a .434 batting average, belting out 18 doubles, two triples and four home runs and driving in 35 runs while scoring 30.

"All of us have put in so much time and effort," Lewis said. "We've spent the last four to five months working, and it's great to see it pay off in this manner."

Admitting that it would be tough to top an honor such as this, Lewis is content in hoping to achieve the next best thing.

"Next year," she said, "I hope to do this again."

