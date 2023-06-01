EDGINGTON — This spring has marked a reunion of sorts among the ranks of the Rockridge High School softball staff, and head coach John Nelson could not be happier to have the added expertise.

This season featured the return of former Rocket assistant Jimmy Garrett to the dugout. He had been one of Nelson's key assistants from 2017-19. Garret's term with Rockridge included an Illinois Class 2A state championship in 2018. Garrett spent the last two seasons with Chris Allison at Rock Island.

"Coach Liz (Watkins-Furlong) had to step down to concentrate more on coaching her own kids' teams, so I asked Jimmy to come back, and he said 'yeah, let's see what we can do,'" Nelson said. "He calls the pitches for us and works with our catchers.

"It's cool to have him around, and he's having a good time. Jimmy is very quiet and humble, and I think a lot of people don't understand just how smart a coach he is. He teaches our kids to play smart and play right."

Making the Rockets' staff reunion even larger is the addition of Garrett's daughter, Kadey Garrett. Kadey is a 2019 Rockridge graduate.

During her four-year varsity career under Nelson, Garrett was part of three state teams. She helped lead the Rockets to the 2018 state crown as well as third-place finishes in 2016 and 2019. The Rockets reached the Elite Eight in 2017.

"Both Jimmy and Kadey are in charge of the outfield," Nelson said. "Kadey was an excellent outfielder when she played for me, and this past season, she was assistant to (fellow assistant Scott Durbin) with the JV. It's been cool to have both of them around."

Garrett graduated from the University of Northern Iowa this past December and is set to begin teaching math at North Scott Junior High in Eldridge come August, rendering her free and available to work with her prep alma mater.

"Kadey was a captain on our 2018 and 2019 teams," Nelson said. "She was the one that could hold other players accountable and have those tough conversations with them. She does that now. She's that teacher, and she totally gets it, how to talk to the players."