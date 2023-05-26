Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EDGINGTON — One part of its game the Rockridge softball team takes pride in is its ability to produce big numbers up and down its lineup.

In Friday's Illinois Class 2A Rockridge sectional title game showdown with Tremont, the Rockets got at least one hit from eight of their starters and belted four home runs to cruise to a 12-2, five-inning victory.

"We've got a dangerous lineup," said Rockridge senior shortstop Payton Brown, who added to her single-season homer record Friday with her 27th round-tripper and went 2-for-3 with three runs.

"From one through nine, any of our players can hit a home run. With so many good players, there's not a weak spot. We always encourage crooked numbers in each inning."

Its seventh straight sectional championship in hand, Rockridge will take a 35-1 record to the EastSide Centre for Monday's East Peoria super-sectional matchup with Rock Falls (29-5), an 8-2 winner over Marengo in the Stillman Valley sectional.

With a win on Monday, the Rockets would advance to the Final Four for the fifth straight year and the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

"That means we show up every day committed. It's all about commitment," Rockridge coach John Nelson said of his squad's glittering postseason record. "We're back down there again, and we've got to win one more game. Nothing is guaranteed."

The pre-game coin flip resulted in the Rockets being the visiting team on their home diamond, and they quickly took advantage of having the initial at-bats.

Brown singled to start the game and Kendra Lewis reached on an error. With one out, Taylor Dieterich singled in Brown, followed by a two-out, two-run single by Mikaylin Hofer (2-for-3, two RBIs).

"Our goal in the first inning and for the whole game was to get on base, get hits and score runs," said Dieterich (3-for-3, two RBIs). "Top to bottom, our lineup is definitely powerful. It can't get much better than this."

In the bottom of the second, the Turks (18-8) responded with a one-out, two-run homer by junior pitcher Maia Lorengo. However, Rockridge did not wait long to respond.

Home runs by Brown and Dieterich in the top of the third got those runs back, and any momentum Tremont might have had was gone as Rocket junior ace Kendra Lewis finished the game by retiring 11 straight batters after Lorengo's blast.

"We don't like to lose innings," Brown stated. "We knew we had to come out and get those runs back."

In addition to tossing a two-hitter with six strikeouts to improve to 22-0, Lewis helped herself at the plate in the top of the fourth as the Rockets sent 10 batters up and scored five times to take control of the contest.

With runners on second and third and two outs, the Turks opted to intentionally walk Brown to load the bases with Lewis coming up. She quickly made Tremont pay by lining a first-pitch shot over the center-field fence for a grand slam.

"Coach John told us to be very disciplined at the plate," said Lewis, who went 2-for-4 with five RBIs. "I really tried, but as a pitcher, you know sometimes a pitch misses. I took the opportunity and made the most of it."

Lewis also said that Rockridge had prepared for the opportunity that presented itself in the fourth inning, with Brown's prodigious home-run tally leading to her share of intentional walks.

"We were definitely thinking they'd intentionally walk Payton," she said. "She's hitting outstanding, and we prepared for that at practice. That's why we try to stack up the lineup behind her."

A solo shot by Kori Needham capped the Rockets' five-run outburst. An inning later, they tacked on two more runs on an RBI double by Morgan Hofer and a two-out RBI single by Lewis to secure their place among the Elite Eight.

"We're going to enjoy this now," said Lewis, "and then after that, it's back to one game at a time. We'll get after it in practice tomorrow."