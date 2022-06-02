 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL | IHSA 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Rockets seek sequel to last year's title run

Rockridge's Daytonah Downing bats during the second inning of the Rockets' Class 2A sectional final game against Erie-Prophetstown on Saturday at the Moline's Bob Seitz Field. Rockridge will play in the state semifinal against Pontiac at 3 p.m. Friday.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

EDGINGTON — Ending its season at the IHSA state tournament has become the normal way of doing things for the Rockridge High School softball program.

For the fourth consecutive season — and the fifth time in the last six — the Rockets will bring home a Class 2A state trophy. They are also looking to win back-to-back state championships for the first time.

Returning seven starters from last year's squad that finished 29-0 and earned the program's third state title, Rockridge entered the season with high hopes of authoring a sequel to the championship season of 2021.

At the same time, the Rockets were not about to take anything for granted.

"We used last year's success as something to fuel our hunger for this year,"  Rockridge coach John Nelson said. "We're adamant in talking about the negative effects of complacency and entitlement. We're a very goal-oriented group, and there's no place here for an entitled player.

"This group is very self-motivated. It's been a true team effort, and I'm very proud of all of them."

People are also reading…

The Rockets come into Friday's 3 p.m. semifinal matchup with Pontiac (27-7-1) with a 33-0 record and a 63-game winning streak, which is second on the IHSA's list of most consecutive victories.

However, that has rarely been a topic of conversation among the Rockridge players.

"We don't even talk about the streak anymore," sophomore pitcher/infielder Kendra Lewis said. "Right now, we're focused on these last couple of games. We have each other, and that's all we need."

The road to this weekend's Final Four at Peoria's Louisville Slugger Sports Complex has been far from easy for the Rockets. Three of their five postseason wins have been by margins of two runs or fewer.

However, those are situations that Nelson and his coaching staff prepare their players for each and every day in practice in addition to maintaining a strong nonconference schedule.

"We prepare for the toughest situations we can put them through, and they don't get rattled," Nelson said. "We want them to be mentally strong. At the start of the postseason, we did get away from our approach; what we were doing was forcing things to happen.

"When we decided to go back to being ourselves, that's when we ended up scoring more runs."

Now, Rockridge looks to use last year's Final Four experience to its advantage.

"The only difference is that last year, there was no practice day down there on Thursday and no banquet," Nelson said. "Other than that, it's business as usual."

As for Friday's opponent, while the Rockets did not play Pontiac this season, they got a good look at the Lady Indians when they competed at Rockridge's Spring Into Playoffs tournament nearly three weeks ago.

"They have an extremely good pitcher in (freshman) Elena Krause, whose sister pitches at Stanford," Nelson said. "She'll be one of the top two pitchers we've faced all year. But we love competition, and we're looking forward to it."

IHSA CLASS 2A STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Today's semifinal schedule: Rockridge (33-0) vs. Pontiac (27-7-1), 3 p.m.; Tolono Unity (26-8) vs. Freeburg (32-1), 5:30 p.m. Saturday: Third-place game, 1 p.m.; Championship game, 3:30 p.m.

State histories: This is Rockridge's 10th state tournament appearance, having won the 2005 Class A state championship and 2A titles in 2018 and ’21 in addition to third-place finishes in 2007, ’16 and ’19 and quarterfinal appearances in 1996, 2004 and ’06. ... Pontiac is making its first trip to state. ... Tolono Unity reached state for the first time last spring, finishing fourth. ... Freeburg's lone state appearance came back in 1985, when it won the Class A championship.

Rockridge leaders: Junior first baseman Payton Brown has enjoyed a stellar season at the plate, belting a single-season record 17 home runs to go with 20 doubles, a .548 average, 55 RBIs and 56 runs. ... Sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis has turned in a 23-0 record with an 0.86 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings and is also batting .439 with 17 doubles, four homers, 29 RBIs and 33 runs. ... Senior shortstop Lexi Hines (.409, 11 doubles, 11 homers, 32 RBIs, 31 runs) and junior outfielder Kori Needham (.404, nine doubles, three triples, nine homers, 37 RBIs, 35 runs) are also north of .400, with senior catcher Bailah Bognar close to that mark with a .394 average to go with nine doubles, seven homers and 32 RBIs.

