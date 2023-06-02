PEORIA — In the days leading up to the Illinois Class 2A state softball semifinals, Rockridge coach John Nelson expressed his own personal wish.

"Nothing would make me happier to coach against (Beecher's Kevin Hayhurst)," Nelson said. "I've got a ton of respect for him."

The first order of business for the Rockets was Friday's 2A semifinal matchup with Effingham St. Anthony. The two-time state champion Rockets took care of business with a 6-2 victory at Louisville Slugger Complex.

That sets up Saturday's 3:30 p.m. championship showdown between Rockridge (37-1) and Beecher (36-4) — two teams with four state titles apiece to their credit.

"That's awesome," said Nelson. "(Hayhurst) is one of my favorite high school coaches. We've faced each other twice down here, and both times I've learned a ton from him. It's definitely a privilege to play Beecher."

Nelson's Rockridge teams played the Bobcats in the 2018 2A title game and the 2019 state semis. The Rockets won, 5-2, in 2018 and lost, 5-4, in 2019. The Rockets also faced the Bobcats in the 2005 Class A quarterfinals and prevailed, 3-1.

"This next game is the biggest one that we'll play," said Rockridge senior shortstop Payton Brown. "We're excited to play Beecher, but at the same time, we know we have to come in and play our best game."

At the outset of Friday's Final Four contest, St. Anthony (24-4) did its best to make life hard for Rockridge.

The Bulldogs' Cameran Rios (3-for-4) opened the top of the first inning with the first of her three singles. Addie Wernsing then walked with one out, and Hailey Niebrugge followed with a single to load the bases.

However, Rockridge ace Kendra Lewis was able to put out the fire with back-to-back strikeouts.

"We all remember the last first-place game we were in (last June against Freeburg), when we had the bases loaded then," said Lewis. "I've got complete trust in my defense, and that comes into play in these situations. The experience definitely comes through."

After getting out of early trouble, the Rockets turned around and tallied the game's first run. Brown belted a lead-off single, then scored on a one-out double by senior center fielder Kori Needham.

"Knowing I had Payton and Kendra in front of me, I just wanted to hit the ball to a spot where Payton could score," Needham said. "That's what I did."

Like Lewis, Needham also recalled last year's title game with Freeburg. In that game, the Rockets rolled the dice by intentionally loading the bases. Rockridge, however, made the gamble pay off en route to a 5-4, 11-inning win.

"That's the kind of stuff we work on in practice," said Needham, "ever since last year's title game when Coach John purposely loaded the bases. We were like, 'OK, the bases are loaded again.' Kendra worked out of the jam, and our defense helped her work out of that jam."

The Bulldogs had a quick response in the top of the second on Friday as Abbi Hatton belted a one-out blast off the scoreboard in right-center field for a game-tying solo home run.

However, that had the effect of re-igniting the Rockets as they responded with four runs in their half of the second to go up 5-1. Rockridge did not relinquish its lead for the remainder of the game.

A one-out fielder's choice by Morgan Hofer scored her older sister Mikaylin, who broke on contact and beat the throw from St. Anthony hurler Lucy Fearday for the go-ahead run. Brown then belted a two-run single, and Lewis singled in Brown to cap the uprising.

"We always challenge ourselves to win each inning," said Brown (2-of-3, two RBIs, two runs). "They hit a long blast, and we knew it. We just had to score and win that inning. We all know a long ball like that can pump a team up. Our goal was to win the inning, then shut them down after that."

Lewis shut the Bulldogs down until the top of the fifth, when a one-out RBI single by Wernsing (2-for-2) scored Rios to close the gap to three. However, the Rockets got that run back on Mikaylin Hofer's RBI groundout in the home half of the sixth inning.

"We got a 5-1 lead, then St. Anthony adjusted to our approaches and figured out how we were coming at them," said Nelson. "We took too long to adjust to that. That's something we need to work on to be ready for Saturday."

With a third straight state championship at stake — a feat accomplished only by Alleman (1992-94) and Cobden (2008-10) — Rockridge will be more than ready for Saturday's showdown of state powers.

"We're definitely going to be pumped up and excited for that game," said Lewis. "We know our community is going to be here to support us. Everyone was here today to support us."