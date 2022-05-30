Rockets soar to fourth straight softball Final Four

EAST PEORIA — All season, the Rockridge High School softball team has prided itself on its ability to make the most of any and all opportunities it is presented with.

That knack has been key in the Rockets' perfect season, and it has them booked for their fourth consecutive state tournament Final Four.

Rockridge turned a third-inning break into a run on a sacrifice fly by senior catcher Bailah Bognar. Sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis made that lone run stand up in Monday's 1-0 win over Richmond-Burton at the Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional.

"I just wanted to get something to go on the ground or go deep enough to get a run in," said Bognar, whose deep fly to center field scored Payton Brown. "That was my main goal, to get that run in."

After Brown (2-for-3) had doubled off R-B freshman ace Hailey Holtz to open the bottom of the third at the EastSide Centre, Lewis walked, but appeared to be out at second after Kori Needham grounded to second baseman Sydney Hird.

However, the umpires ruled that R-B shortstop Mia Spohr had juggled Hird's relay flip as Lewis slid in, resulting in the bases being loaded with nobody out. That set the stage for Bognar's timely fly.

"We've been an opportunistic team all year," said Rockridge coach John Nelson. "We've done a good job all year of taking advantage of our opportunities to score, and today was no different."

In Lewis's eyes, the play happened so fast, she could not see whether or not Spohr had bobbled the ball. However, she was glad to take the umpire's word for it.

"It was all so quick, I was doing what we train to do, run and slide and try to break up the play," she said, "but I trust in the umpire's decision."

Now 33-0 and winners of 63 straight games, the defending state champion Rockets are state-bound for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Awaiting them in Friday's 3 p.m. IHSA Class 2A State Tournament semifinal at Peoria's Louisville Slugger Sports Complex will be Pontiac, a 3-0 winner over Lombard Montini at the Olivet Nazarene Super-Sectional.

"We have the utmost confidence in each other," said Brown. "We've got seven returning starters (from last year's state championship squad), and it's big for us, having these girls around in pressure situations."

One of those starters who continues to rise to the occasion when the pressure rises is Lewis. Tossing a three-hitter with one walk and nine strikeouts, she improved to 23-0 on the season and picked up her 40th career victory with no losses.

Only once did Richmond-Burton's Rockets get a runner in scoring position. That came in the top of the fourth when Lyndsay Regnier (2-for-3) legged out a pop-fly double and reached third, but was stranded there.

"Kendra leads us with her toughness on the mound," Nelson said. "The tougher the game, the better she pitches, and the entire team buys into that."

"Kendra is fiery, she's determined, and shows up for anything," added Bognar. "She's fearless and has that mentality to win every time she pitches. It's a pleasure to work with her."

That determination has Rockridge two wins away from repeating as state champions for the first time in its history.

"I'm so excited," said Lewis. "This means we're one step closer to a state championship. This is what we've been working for all year, practicing in the heat and the freezing cold. Feeling the pressure of a good game, I love it. There's no feeling comparable to this.

"There's always going to be nerves, but we find a way to put them on the back burner."

