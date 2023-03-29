EDGINGTON — Between the end of last year's state championship run and this spring's first pitch, there was one hot topic of conversation regarding Rockridge softball.

A hot topic for most everyone except the Rockets themselves, who did their best to downplay their pursuit of the IHSA record for most consecutive victories.

That still did not prevent Rockridge from accomplishing that feat, as Wednesday's 10-0, five-inning win over Galesburg was its 70th straight win in a streak that goes back to the final game of the '19 season.

Since topping Stanford Olympia 2-1 in the 2019 Class 2A state third-place game, the Rockets have continued to win and win, including taking back-to-back 2A state championships in '21 and '22.

Breaking Casey-Westfield's mark of 69 straight wins from 1997 to '98, none of the Rockridge players have tasted defeat in their prep careers.

"It feels good. It's a big accomplishment for the program," Rockridge coach John Nelson said. "But, it's certainly not been our goal. Whoever sets out to say, how many wins can we get in a row, that's crazy.

"This is more a by-product of being committed every day, doing the right things and being selfless leaders, and you saw that today."

As much as anything, Nelson feels the record streak is a tribute not just to this year's squad — which is off to a 5-0 start — but to past teams as well.

"To get to 70 wins, it takes multiple great teams, a great coaching staff and a great program," he stated. "It's a buy-in. Everyone sticks to their principles and the philosophies our coaching staff preaches, along with getting feedback from the kids."

Junior pitching ace Kendra Lewis tossed a two-hitter and recorded 10 strikeouts to do her part in the history-making win. In the top of the second inning, she reached her own personal milestone by recording her 400th career strikeout.

A key figure in the winning streak, Lewis's 3-0 start to this season has her at 45-0 for her prep career.

"Today was just another game. ... but maybe a bit more special," she admitted. "We're looking forward to Thursday and playing at Orion."

The Rockets opened up Three Rivers West Division play against the Chargers on Tuesday, rolling to a 17-2 win in five innings. Thursday's game will be the first road test for Rockridge, which has also reeled off 42 straight home wins to be at No. 8 on the IHSA's all-time list in that category.

"Away games are so much fun," Lewis said. "We get to do a lot of team bonding, we let loose and we get ready for the game."

In Wednesday's win, Rockridge gave its ace an early cushion to work with as the first of two solo home runs by senior infielder Payton Brown sparked a five-run first inning.

A two-run double by Taylor Dieterich (2-for-2, four RBIs) was followed by Mikaylin Hofer's RBI two-bagger and then a run-scoring single by Daytonah Downing.

"It was definitely a preparation kind of thing," Brown said of her first four-bagger. "We had to focus on waiting on pitches and driving the ball. That set up a nice rally for us."

The Rockets then scored four more in the home half of the second as Brown launched her second homer, giving her seven on the season and extending her career record to 35 and counting. With two outs, Cierra Bush doubled in Needham and Dieterich then notched a two-run, inside-the-park homer.

"I just knew when I was up to bat with people on base, all I had to do was get a hit and get them to score," Dieterich said. "Payton really does start it off for us; she gets the hype going when she gets on base."

That early nine-run cushion was more than enough for Lewis, who has not given up an earned run in her three outings this spring.

"I think any pitcher would agree," Lewis said, "to have that kind of lead in this kind of a game, it's such a big relief. You can take a deep breath. Plus, our defense is really good; Daytonah has worked hard and stepped up behind the plate."

"We always have Kendra's back, because we know she has ours," added Brown. "When we can get her runs early, it gives us more breathing room."

After closing the scoring with a fourth-inning RBI single by Madi Hetzler, the Rockets feel free to look beyond the winning streak and look ahead to an upcoming stretch that includes a Friday game at Alpha against reigning 1A regional champion Ridgewood along with two games with Sherrard next week.

"We just have to keep going," said Dieterich, "not look to the past, but look to the future."