Rockets strike late, top E-P to clinch TRAC West title share

EDGINGTON — Monday afternoon's matchup between two of area softball's best lived up to its advance billing.

Ultimately, it was the Rockridge Rockets saving their best for last.

The Rockets blasted off for four sixth-inning runs to gain the upper hand in the terrific pitcher's duel, and their sophomore ace Kendra Lewis rode that to the finish line in a 4-0 victory over Erie-Prophetstown.

Now 22-0 and winners of 52 straight games — six behind Casey-Westfield's 1986-87 teams for second on the IHSA's all-time list — Rockridge also clinched a share of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division title at 11-0.

"We definitely prepared for them this past week," said Lewis. "We knew they have a good pitcher, and we were prepared for her. We definitely love to play good competition, it starts a fire under us."

Finishing with a two-hitter and 15 strikeouts, Lewis (13-0) found herself locked in a scoreless duel with E-P junior ace Aylah Jones for five innings. Jones (11-2) finished with 11 strikeouts.

Lewis broke the ice in the bottom of the sixth by slashing a one-out double down the left-field line to score Payton Brown with the game's first run.

"All of the deep counts we worked in in the later innings contributed to that," Lewis said of both her RBI double and the Rockets' subsequent offensive breakthrough.

With two outs, Kori Needham gave the hosts some insurance by lining a shot into the teeth of a fierce southwest wind and over the left-field fence for a two-run home run, making it a 3-0 game.

"I was thinking with Kendra at third, my job was to get the ball through," said Needham. "As long as I could make contact and keep it on the ground, she'd score easily. It felt good coming off the bat, but with the wind out here, you never know. I just hoped it was deep enough that Kendra could tag up and score.

"Working deeper counts late in the game helped with that. Most of us knew (Jones) from travel ball, and we know she's a great pitcher."

Before the inning was over, Bailah Bognar (2-for-3) doubled and then scored on a Cierra Bush two-bagger to give the Rockets a four-run cushion.

The Panthers (12-2, 9-1) didn't go quietly in the seventh, though. They got a pair of runners in scoring position when Jaylynn Hamilton reached on an error and Jaiden Oleson singled, with a wild pitch moving them to second and third.

However, Lewis responded with the final two of her 15 Ks to preserve the shutout victory. In her second year of varsity softball, she sports a spotless 30-0 record.

"It was definitely easier with Bailah behind the plate," Lewis said of navigating E-P's final-inning rally bid. "She's a huge game-changer. And, I knew our defense is outstanding and would give their very best effort."

Erie-Prophetstown had two solid chances to achieve an early breakthrough against Lewis.

After Lewis struck out the first two batters of the game, Jaden Johnson and Mya Jones were both hit by pitches to put runners on first and second. However, Lewis answered with the third strikeout of the opening inning.

In the top of the third, Jones singled with one out and was bunted into scoring position by Emma Davis. Again, a Lewis strikeout kept the Panthers off the scoreboard. She retired 12 batters in a row from the third to the seventh innings.

"We just didn't execute when we had chances to," said E-P coach Kerrie McDonnell, whose club had an 11-game winning streak snapped. "We were in a position we wanted to be in a few innings, but we couldn't get any runs across."

However, McDonnell feels that the Panthers' seventh-inning is something to build on when the teams meet again Thursday afternoon at Prophetstown High School.

"There was no doubt we were going to come in and put up a fight, and I'm proud of the girls for not giving up," she said. "We're going to regroup and come at them again on Thursday. We have no doubt we could be on the (winning) side on Thursday."

