Rockets survive, advance to 2A regional softball finals

EDGINGTON — Tuesday afternoon saw the Rockridge softball team tick off the first of the seven victories needed to repeat as Class 2A state champions.

It also saw the Rockets make history. The 6-4 win over Mercer County was their 59th straight victory, putting them into second on the IHSA's list of longest winning streaks behind Casey-Westfield (69 straight wins in 1997-98).

But perhaps as important, the closeness of Tuesday's 2A Rockridge Regional semifinal win reiterated to the top-seeded Rockets (29-0) that the postseason can be an entirely different animal.

"Anybody can beat anybody. We played our C-plus game today, and Mercer County came to play," said Rockridge coach John Nelson. "Credit their energy and their coaches for putting together a good plan.

"We got our clunker out of the way and survived. That's all that matters. Now, we've got six more to go."

Trailing 6-2 in the top of the sixth inning, Mercer County got new life when a two-out double by Kaylee Gray scored Madi Frieden and Hallie Schreurs.

The Golden Eagles had the tying run at the plate again in the top of the seventh, but sophomore Kendra Lewis slammed the door shut and nailed down the Rockets' ninth straight postseason win.

"This definitely was not our best game," said Lewis (19-0), who struck out eight in five innings after relieving starting pitcher Lexi Hines. "I know we're going to come out better than ever, 110%. I can't explain what happened (Tuesday), but we came out with the win."

Advancing to Friday's 4:30 p.m. championship game here, Rockridge had to deal with the pressure put on it by the ninth-seeded Eagles (15-14) right from the very start.

MerCo went up 1-0 in the top of the first inning when Gabby McPeek singled and scored on a one-out error. However, the Rockets responded with four runs in their half of the first.

After Kendra Lewis doubled in Payton Brown with the tying run, Kori Needham's one-out double scored Lewis to break the tie. Bailah Bognar's (2-for-3) RBI double and Keaton Frere's (2-for-3) run-scoring single had the hosts up 4-1.

"We were fortunate enough to be opportunistic in the first inning and put up a crooked number," said Nelson, whose club got started when Brown reached on a two-base error. "After that, I can't explain why our approach at the plate changed, but it did."

MerCo's Schreurs (7-5) turned it around to work 3 2/3 scoreless innings, retiring 11 of 12 batters at one point. That enabled the Eagles to make it a 4-2 game on a fourth-inning RBI double by Gray (2-for-3, three RBIs).

"That first inning came down to one minor error, really," Mercer County coach Morgan Weeks said. "Even as young a team as we are, we show a lot of grit and drive; we want it."

In the home half of the fifth, the Rockets got what proved to be a pair of crucial insurance runs when Lewis (2-for-3) doubled with two outs, followed by a two-run home run by Hines that made it a 6-2 game.

"I knew we needed to get some insurance runs," Hines said. "Coach John is always telling us to keep our hands high on the bat and not pop up. I kept my hands high, and it helped. I thought it would come back with the wind, but it helped that I stayed on top of it."

After falling behind, MerCo had the tying run at the plate in the fourth and sixth innings as well as the seventh, but could not cash in.

"That's something we need to work on for next year," Weeks said. "When we get runners on, we need to be able to score them and not leave them out there."

At the same time, Weeks feels that the fight her young club showed on Tuesday will pay off come next spring.

"No one wants to lose," she said, "but to lose like that to a team that good, I can't complain."

