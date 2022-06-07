Rockets, Tigers lead All-TRAC West softball squad

With a second consecutive unbeaten championship season to its credit, the end-of-year kudos are rolling in for the Rockridge softball team.

Capping a 35-0 campaign with last Saturday's come-from-behind 5-4 win over Freeburg in an 11-inning IHSA Class 2A state title game, the Rockets along with rival Sherrard are the headliners for the Three Rivers Conference's West Division squad.

Both the Rockets and the Tigers (16-8) placed eight of their players on the TRAC West's all-conference team. Five of Rockridge's selections earned first-team honors, the most of any team.

Representing the reigning 2A state champions on the first team were a trio of unanimous picks in sophomore pitcher Kendra Lewis and the junior pair of first baseman Payton Brown and outfielder Kori Needham.

The senior duo of catcher Bailah Bognar and shortstop Lexi Hines also earned first-team honors for the Rockets.

Two more seniors, third baseman Taylor Sedam and outfielder Keaton Frere, were second team selections, with junior second baseman Cierra Bush an honorable-mention pick.

By contrast, Sherrard had two first-teamers among its eight all-conference selections, with junior pitcher Carly Anderson a unanimous choice. Joining her on the first team was her classmate, infielder Teagan Nees.

Finishing third in the TRAC West with a 7-4 mark and reaching the 2A regional finals, the Tigers had four second-team honorees in senior infielder Bella Dean, junior utility player Ashley Russell and the freshman pair of pitcher Danni Neppl and outfielder Savanah Hauger.

A pair of Sherrard infielders, junior McKenna Blackwell and sophomore Ava Hartman, were honorable mention.

Erie-Prophetstown (15-4) finished second to Rockridge with a 9-2 league mark and went on to win its first regional title in 22 years and advance to the 2A sectional finals before falling to the Rockets.

The Panthers had five players earn All-TRAC West honors, led by the first-team trio of junior pitching ace Aylah Jones and senior outfielders Jaden Johnson and Emma Davis. Jones and Johnson were both unanimous honorees.

Senior infielder Mya Jones and sophomore catcher Sydney Schwartz earned second team and honorable mention spots, respectively, for E-P.

Fourth-place Riverdale (14-14, 6-5), a 2A regional finalist whose season also ended at the hands of Rockridge, had six all-conference honorees, half of whom landed on the first-team roster.

Two of those three — sophomore pitcher Addie Secker and freshman utility player Olivia Mabeus — were unanimous choices. Junior shortstop Alivia Bark also earned first-team status for the Rams.

Freshman catcher Breckin DeLaRosa was Riverdale's lone second-team pick, with sophomore infielder Lexi Duke and senior outfielder Jordan Bull-Welch both named honorable mention.

Kewanee trio earns first-team All-TRAC East: Finishing third in the Three Rivers East Division with an 8-4 record, Kewanee (19-9) saw its bid for a regional-title repeat denied with a semifinal-round loss to Sherrard.

However, the Boilermakers posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time in nearly 20 years, and four of their players earned first-team all-conference honors.

Senior outfielder Lainey Kelly was joined by the junior trio of pitcher Makaela Salisbury, infielder Marissa Stevens and outfielder McKensey Stontz on the first team.

All told, Kewanee had five All-TRAC East picks as senior pitcher Kendal Bennison was second team and senior outfielder Rachel Brown earned honorable mention.

