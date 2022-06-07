 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
PREP SOFTBALL | ALL-TRAC TEAMS

Rockets, Tigers lead All-TRAC West softball squad

  • 0
060422-qc-spt-rockridge sball-03.jpg

Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) celebrates after striking out the final batter to defeat Freeburg, 5-4, during the 11th inning of the Class 2A state state championship game Saturday in Peoria. Lewis was among five Rockridge first-team all-conference honorees.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

With a second consecutive unbeaten championship season to its credit, the end-of-year kudos are rolling in for the Rockridge softball team.

Capping a 35-0 campaign with last Saturday's come-from-behind 5-4 win over Freeburg in an 11-inning IHSA Class 2A state title game, the Rockets along with rival Sherrard are the headliners for the Three Rivers Conference's West Division squad.

Both the Rockets and the Tigers (16-8) placed eight of their players on the TRAC West's all-conference team. Five of Rockridge's selections earned first-team honors, the most of any team.

Representing the reigning 2A state champions on the first team were a trio of unanimous picks in sophomore pitcher Kendra Lewis and the junior pair of first baseman Payton Brown and outfielder Kori Needham.

The senior duo of catcher Bailah Bognar and shortstop Lexi Hines also earned first-team honors for the Rockets.

Two more seniors, third baseman Taylor Sedam and outfielder Keaton Frere, were second team selections, with junior second baseman Cierra Bush an honorable-mention pick.

People are also reading…

By contrast, Sherrard had two first-teamers among its eight all-conference selections, with junior pitcher Carly Anderson a unanimous choice. Joining her on the first team was her classmate, infielder Teagan Nees.

Finishing third in the TRAC West with a 7-4 mark and reaching the 2A regional finals, the Tigers had four second-team honorees in senior infielder Bella Dean, junior utility player Ashley Russell and the freshman pair of pitcher Danni Neppl and outfielder Savanah Hauger.

A pair of Sherrard infielders, junior McKenna Blackwell and sophomore Ava Hartman, were honorable mention.

Erie-Prophetstown (15-4) finished second to Rockridge with a 9-2 league mark and went on to win its first regional title in 22 years and advance to the 2A sectional finals before falling to the Rockets.

The Panthers had five players earn All-TRAC West honors, led by the first-team trio of junior pitching ace Aylah Jones and senior outfielders Jaden Johnson and Emma Davis. Jones and Johnson were both unanimous honorees.

Senior infielder Mya Jones and sophomore catcher Sydney Schwartz earned second team and honorable mention spots, respectively, for E-P.

Fourth-place Riverdale (14-14, 6-5), a 2A regional finalist whose season also ended at the hands of Rockridge, had six all-conference honorees, half of whom landed on the first-team roster.

Two of those three — sophomore pitcher Addie Secker and freshman utility player Olivia Mabeus — were unanimous choices. Junior shortstop Alivia Bark also earned first-team status for the Rams.

Freshman catcher Breckin DeLaRosa was Riverdale's lone second-team pick, with sophomore infielder Lexi Duke and senior outfielder Jordan Bull-Welch both named honorable mention.

Kewanee trio earns first-team All-TRAC East: Finishing third in the Three Rivers East Division with an 8-4 record, Kewanee (19-9) saw its bid for a regional-title repeat denied with a semifinal-round loss to Sherrard.

However, the Boilermakers posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time in nearly 20 years, and four of their players earned first-team all-conference honors.

Senior outfielder Lainey Kelly was joined by the junior trio of pitcher Makaela Salisbury, infielder Marissa Stevens and outfielder McKensey Stontz on the first team.

All told, Kewanee had five All-TRAC East picks as senior pitcher Kendal Bennison was second team and senior outfielder Rachel Brown earned honorable mention.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rockridge one win away from state-title repeat

Rockridge one win away from state-title repeat

Rockridge softball moves within one win of its fourth IHSA state championship and a Class 2A state-title repeat with Friday's 5-3 win over Pontiac in the state semifinals at Peoria's Louisville Slugger Sports Complex. Now 34-0 and winners of 64 straight games, the Rockets are trying to join the 1987-88 Moline teams and Alleman's 1992-94 three-peat squad as Illinois Quad Cities teams to win back-to-back state crowns.

Illinois Pacesetter: No sophomore slump for Rockets' Lewis

Illinois Pacesetter: No sophomore slump for Rockets' Lewis

Rockridge sophomore pitcher/infielder Kendra Lewis is this week's Illinois Pacesetter. She is 23-0 with an 0.86 ERA and 213 strikeouts, and is coming off three straight stellar performances to lead the Rockets (33-0) into this weekend's IHSA Class 2A State Tournament.

PREP SOFTBALL: Freshman pitcher comes up big for Lancers

PREP SOFTBALL: Freshman pitcher comes up big for Lancers

North Scott softball pitcher Chevelle Kingsley was on target when it mattered, most of the time, striking out eight and allowing only five hits as the Lancers won 3-0 to sweep the Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader from Davenport North. North Scott took the opener, 11-3.

Rockridge seniors leave impressive legacy

Rockridge seniors leave impressive legacy

The softball-playing members of Rockridge High School's class of 2022 leave with not one, but two state championships with their names attached. Even better, those back-to-back titles made state history.

Rockets seek sequel to last year's title run

Rockets seek sequel to last year's title run

Back at state for the fourth consecutive season and the fifth time in the last six seasons, the Rockridge High School softball team is looking to win back-to-back state championships for the first time in its history.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods rejected 'mind-blowing' offer to join Saudi golf circuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News