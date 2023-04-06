SHERRARD — Last year and again this year, the Sherrard High School softball team has come as close as anyone to ending Rockridge's extensive winning streak.

Down six runs early in Thursday's Three Rivers West Division matchup, the Tigers roared to life with a six-run fourth inning, capped with Savanah Hauger's two-run single and Ashley Russell's game-tying three-run home run.

After that, however, the Rockets' junior ace Kendra Lewis shut down the Sherrard bats and her teammates quickly regained the lead and kept adding on to post an 11-6 win at the Joel Brunsvold Complex.

"They put together a strong inning in the fourth, stringing together a bunch of hits," said Rockridge coach John Nelson. "We know they can do that."

Tuesday's first meeting with Sherrard was proof of that fact as the Rockets had to rally from several sizable deficits to prevail in a wild 29-23 shootout. Last year, Rockridge won twice, but only by a combined score of 23-20.

"One of our mottoes this year is, 'Win or learn,' and we learn from every single game," said Lewis. "We feel like we've definitely learned from this games with Sherrard."

Apart from surrendering six runs on five hits to the Tigers (4-4, 2-2 TRAC West) in the bottom of the fourth, Lewis allowed three hits in the other six frames and tallied nine strikeouts to improve to 4-0.

"We've had some situations like that," Lewis said of the bumpy middle-inning ride, "but we know we're not going to shut down, and we're not going to quit. We keep our shoulders up, and we keep moving. That inning definitely lit a fire underneath us."

After Sherrard tied the game, Rockridge responded with three runs in the top of the fifth. Cierra Bush rapped a leadoff single and scored the tie-breaking run on Estellah Bognar's fielder's choice, followed by RBI singles from Brown and Lewis (4 for 5, three RBIs).

Rockridge then tacked on runs in the sixth and seventh to regain control and move to 8-0 (4-0 TRAC West) with its 73rd consecutive victory.

"Other than that one inning, we did a good job of holding them scoreless, and we scored in all but one inning," said Nelson. "I thought our approach was good all day; we adjusted when we needed to adjust."

Sherrard coach Mike Barnett was pleased with how his team fought back after the Rockets scored five times in the first two innings en route to a 6-0 lead.

However, he felt an opportunity was lost when the Tigers could not add to their run total.

"Rockridge is the kind of team that when they're down, they're not out," Barnett said. "You've got to keep adding on, and we didn't do that today. It was good to see us come back, but we weren't very aggressive at the plate after that.

"We hit the ball, but Rockridge turned around and hit it more."