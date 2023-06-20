Another high school softball season has come and gone in Illinois, and Rockridge has another state championship trophy to put in its case.

The dominance of the three-time reigning IHSA Class 2A state champion Rockets was perfectly illustrated when the Three Rivers Conference announced its West Division squad for 2023.

All nine of Rockridge coach John Nelson's regular starters for his 12-0, league-winning team earned all-conference recognition this past spring. Five of those players were first-team honorees, including a trio of unanimous selections.

Two of the 38-1 Rockets' three unanimous first-teamers also earned first-team recognition on the Illinois Coaches Association's 2A All-State squad — senior third baseman/pitcher Payton Brown and junior pitcher/infielder Kendra Lewis.

Joining Brown and Lewis as a unanimous pick is senior outfielder Kori Needham. Two more seniors, second baseman Cierra Bush and catcher Daytonah Downing, also earned first-team status. Sophomore third baseman Taylor Dieterich was a first-team utility pick.

Landing on the second-team roster for the Rockets was senior pitcher/outfielder Mikaylin Hofer and her younger sister, sophomore right fielder Morgan Hofer. Honorable mention kudos went to sophomore first baseman Estellah Bognar.

Riverdale, Sherrard duos among five other unanimous TRAC West first-team picks: A 2A regional champion for the second time in three years, the Riverdale Rams (22-8) had two unanimous picks among their three first-team selections.

The senior pair of shortstop Alivia Bark and pitcher Kayleigh Hartson both got the unanimous nod, and were joined on the 13-player first team by junior outfielder Marissa Todd. Bark was also an ICA first-team All-State pick.

Altogether, Riverdale had seven All-TRAC West honorees, with the quartet of junior infielder Lexi Duke, junior pitcher Addie Secker, sophomore catcher Breckin DeLaRosa and freshman infielder Katie Cox all earning second-team status.

Three of those players were also ICA All-Staters in 2A. DeLaRosa earned second-team kudos, with Cox and Duke both third-team honorees.

TRAC West runner-up Sherrard (19-10), which edged Riverdale by a game for second place at 9-3 but lost to the Rams in the 2A Prophetstown Regional finals, also had two unanimous first-team picks among its seven all-conference selections.

Sophomore pitcher Savanah Hauger and junior outfielder Ava Hartman were the unanimous choices for the Tigers, joined on the first team by sophomore shortstop Nadia Anderson. Anderson and Hauger were also second-team ICA All-State selections.

Senior second baseman Teagan Nees earned second-team All-TRAC West honors; she also earned third-team ICA All-State kudos. Also earning all-conference recognition for the Tigers were freshman utility player Makenzy Moran (second team) and the honorable mention pair of senior catcher Ashley Russell and junior infielder Abby Dean.

Also earning unanimous first-team kudos was Erie-Prophetstown's senior pitching ace Aylah Jones, who was also a third-team ICA Class 2A All-State honoree. She was the lone first-teamer among the 8-15 Panthers' five all-conference picks.

A Class 1A regional champion — its first title since 2017 — Morrison (18-10) had no first-team honorees, but had two second-team standouts in junior infielder Jordan Eads and sophomore pitching ace Bella Duncan and an honorable mention choice in senior infielder BayLeigh Brewer.

As well as their All-TRAC West honorees, Duncan was a second-team ICA Class 1A All-State pick and Eads was a third-team choice.

Of Orion's three all-conference players, two -- senior outfielder Ella Sundberg and junior pitcher Lainey Kunert (both second team) — earned third-team ICA 2A All-State status.

Stevens, Stontz lead Kewanee's All-TRAC East contingent: Second-place finishers in the Three Rivers East Division, Kewanee (16-8, 9-3) battled Rockridge tough in the 2A Princeton Regional final, dropping a 1-0 heartbreaker.

As well as falling to the 2A state champs by a run, the only team to top the Boilermakers in conference play was Peru St. Bede (26-7-1, 11-1), which went on to capture its first state crown in 1A.

A pair of key seniors in the Boilers' conference and postseason runs — catcher Marissa Stevens and outfielder McKensey Stontz — were rewarded with first-team All-TRAC East berths.

Additionally, Stontz was an ICA second-team All-State pick, with Stevens and freshman pitcher Kalleigh Gale (a second-team all-conference pick) earning third-team all-state honors.

As well as Gale, senior pitcher Makaela Salisbury was a second-team All-TRAC East pick. The infield duo of senior Ava LaFollette and junior Hope Peed were both honorable-mention selections alongside junior outfielder Hannah Tiska.