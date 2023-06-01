EDGINGTON — As the Rockridge High School softball dynasty has built itself up over the past decade, there has been one consistent theme.

As players graduate, younger kids are more than ready to step into the roles left to them and do what is required to keep the Rockets' ship steaming along.

That has proven to be the case again this summer. With six players from its 2022 state tournament-winning team gone, Rockridge opened the door for its younger talent.

Three sophomores — first baseman Estellah Bognar, third baseman Taylor Dieterich and right fielder Morgan Hofer — have taken advantage of their opportunities.

All three have become fixtures in the Rockets' starting lineup. The trio will be there on Friday when Rockridge (36-1) takes on Effingham St. Anthony (24-3) at 5:30 p.m. in the Illinois Class 2A state tournament semifinals in Peoria.

"One of the things we pride ourselves on is when freshmen come in, we have them ready to play on the varsity. If not, we try to develop them to play and get ready," Rockridge coach John Nelson said. "We always tell them, the game doesn't know your age.

"It's 60 feet and turn left. That's what it's all about."

Of the three, Dieterich has made a tremendous impact with both her glove and bat. She is hitting .432 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 45 RBIs and 41 runs scored.

"Last year, I got to be a part of the team, usually running for Kendra (Lewis) or the catcher, Bailah (Bognar)," she said. "This year, I got to play third, and I'm very proud of that. It's just great to get an opportunity to play, to show what I can do."

Having one of the Rockridge's veterans — senior Payton Brown — beside her at shortstop has been a huge plus for Dieterich in the field.

"It's very awesome having Payton right there next to me," Dieterich said. "She's always backing me on every play, and she's always there to pick me up. Payton's a great teammate, both on and off the field."

In the case of Bognar, this is, in effect, her first year of varsity softball. She was injured for nearly all of 2022 and returned right as the Rockets began their march towards a second straight 2A state championship.

"Technically, I was part of the varsity," Bognar said. "I did kind of get a taste of what the team is all about and what to expect."

Stepping in at first base this spring, Bognar is hitting .259 but has shown some power at the plate with seven home runs along with five doubles. She has driven in 18 runs and scored 21.

"I did have a little bit of nerves during the first week of the season," she said. "But I thought I was given this role on the team, and I had to go in and do my job. I'm proud of myself, but not quite satisfied. You always want to take the next step."

Hofer was brought up to the varsity level for the 2023 postseason, and she's experienced the atmosphere and excitement of a state championship run.

Like Bognar, she admitted to feeling nervous when she was installed in the Rockets' starting lineup this spring. It was a feeling that did not last.

"It's a great opportunity, and I'm so happy to be here," Hofer said. "It's amazing, us being sophomores and pulled up to start. Not too many get that chance. It's been fun, especially getting to go back to state."

Hofer has also been a steady contributor at the plate with a .345 average, six doubles, four homers, 25 RBIs and 37 runs. Sharing the starting lineup with her older sister, senior left fielder Mikaylin Hofer, has been an added benefit.

"It's really amazing, and it's a lot better to spend it with my sister for at least this one year," the younger Hofer said. "It's definitely been fun. She's always there for me, and for everyone else. All of the seniors and juniors have taught us a lot."