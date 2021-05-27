Rockridge completes unbeaten TRAC softball season

EDGINGTON — With a fifth straight Three Rivers West Division championship already assured, the Rockridge softball team entered Thursday's conference finale looking for the proverbial icing on the cake.

Looking to complete a perfect 10-0 Three Rivers West run with a home-field victory against Orion, the Rockets wasted little time. After a four-run first inning opened the proceedings, Rockridge exploded for 14 runs in the second as it cruised to a dominating 21-0, four-inning win over the Chargers.

Thursday's victory both caps an undefeated conference-title run as well as keeping a perfect regular season intact for Class 2A's top-ranked Rockets (20-0). Most importantly, though, it serves as another stepping stone toward the ultimate goal.

"Finishing 10-0 in the conference is awesome, but the one thing we're looking forward to is winning state," said Rockridge senior first baseman Olivia Drish. "I know that's something the whole team is looking forward to doing. That's been our goal since the beginning of the year."

With the second season just a week away, the Rockets kept their focus where it has stayed all spring — on the next game on their schedule.