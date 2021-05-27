Rockridge completes unbeaten TRAC softball season

EDGINGTON — With a fifth straight Three Rivers West Division championship already assured, the Rockridge softball team entered Thursday's conference finale looking for the proverbial icing on the cake.
Looking to complete a perfect 10-0 Three Rivers West run with a home-field victory against Orion, the Rockets wasted little time. After a four-run first inning opened the proceedings, Rockridge exploded for 14 runs in the second as it cruised to a dominating 21-0, four-inning win over the Chargers.
Thursday's victory both caps an undefeated conference-title run as well as keeping a perfect regular season intact for Class 2A's top-ranked Rockets (20-0). Most importantly, though, it serves as another stepping stone toward the ultimate goal.
"Finishing 10-0 in the conference is awesome, but the one thing we're looking forward to is winning state," said Rockridge senior first baseman Olivia Drish. "I know that's something the whole team is looking forward to doing. That's been our goal since the beginning of the year."
With the second season just a week away, the Rockets kept their focus where it has stayed all spring — on the next game on their schedule.
"First and foremost, staying perfect has never really been a goal of ours," said Rockridge coach John Nelson. "Every win we have, we put it in the rear-view mirror, just like with our losses. It's all about looking forward to winning these next seven games.
"Until then, everything we do now is a process to get us there."
Rockridge struck quickly in its half of the first when Lea Kendall and Kendra Lewis both singled, followed by a walk to Lexi Hines to load the bases. A subsequent passed ball enabled both Kendall and Lewis to score before junior second baseman Payton Brown's two-run homer capped the inning.
"We knew we wanted to jump ahead early and be aggressive; we knew Orion wanted to come out here and get the (win)," said Brown, whose club had bested the Chargers (11-13, 5-5 TRAC West) by a 12-2 count on Monday. "It was nice to see us jump and get started in the first inning."
That four-run start paled in comparison to what happened in the second inning. A three-run double by Lewis and Brown's two-run triple helped set the stage for Drish, who belted a grand slam to cap the Rockets' 14-run outburst.
Lewis joined Brown and Drish with a four-RBI effort on Thursday and along with Kendall went 3-for-3 at the plate. Both Brown and Keaton Frere were 2-for-3, with Taylor Sedam adding two RBIs and Delaney Holbert belting a pinch-hit home run.
"Winning conference is a nice bonus, but it's all about the postseason run," said Nelson. "We're a very goal- and process-oriented team."