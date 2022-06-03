Rockridge one win away from state-title repeat

PEORIA — It has been a long time since an Illinois Quad-Cities area high school softball team has repeated as state champions.

Close to 30 years, in fact, when Alleman won three straight Class A state titles from 1992-94.

But now, the Rockridge Rockets find themselves just one win away from joining a select group that right now consists of those ’90s Alleman teams and Moline's back-to-back Class AA title-winners in 1987 and ’88.

After besting Pontiac 5-3 on a sunny Friday afternoon at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, the Rockets (34-0) are playing in their fourth state championship game. Winners of 64 straight, Rockridge has never lost in the title round.

"These are the kinds of games our kids are built for," said Rockridge coach John Nelson. "The bigger the game, the tougher we play."

A two-out, fourth-inning RBI single by junior center fielder Kori Needham proved to be the decisive blow, as it broke a 3-3 tie and put the Rockets up to stay. Rockridge added an insurance run in the top of the sixth on Kendra Lewis's RBI double.

"I knew with runners on, I had to try and get the ball through the infield," said Needham. "I felt like it would go through, but at the same time, with their defense they could've stopped it, too."

Needham's go-ahead knock came after Daytonah Downing reached on an error to open the inning, followed by a Taylor Sedam single. Pontiac freshman ace Elena Krause got the next two outs but could not shut down Needham.

"We weren't going to give up without a fight," Needham said. "Today's game, and most of our postseason, showed how much heart this team has, and how much grit."

Awaiting the Rockets in this afternoon's 3:30 championship showdown at Petersen Hotels Field will be once-beaten Freeburg (33-1). The Lady Midgets won their semifinal in dominating fashion Friday with a 9-0 decision over Tolono Unity.

"We talk at the beginning of every game about how we can't take the score of our previous game into that day," Nelson said. "It's a new game, and we've got to start over and just be us. That's been our mantra since the start of the playoffs, especially after our first two games."

Friday's contest had a bit of a bumpy beginning as far as the Rockets were concerned. They worked Krause (15-4) for three walks to load the bases but could not convert those free passes into runs.

Then, the Lady Indians (27-8-1) struck quickly when Maddie Gourley worked Lewis for a lead-off walk, then stole second and scored on a one-out single by Bailey Masching.

However, Rockridge battled back in the top of the third to go up 3-1 as Payton Brown's lead-off single was followed by a Lewis triple that tied the game. Lewis scored the go-ahead run on an error while caught in a rundown between third and home.

"We definitely had a lot of grit in that inning," said Lewis. "Being down is never a great thing, but we never give up or lay down. Payton is a great lead-off batter for us, and her starting us off in that inning was huge."

Before the inning was over, Lexi Hines hit a looping fly ball that landed just inside the left-field line and rolled into the corner for a double that scored courtesy runner Taylor Dieterich and gave the Rockets a 3-1 lead.

"Truthfully, I thought it was going to go foul," said Hines, who along with Brown and Sedam went 2-for-4 at the plate. "Once I saw it was fair, I hustled and got to second. That hit got us all hyped."

Pontiac was not done yet, however. In their half of the third, the Lady Indians rallied to tie the game on an RBI fielder's choice by Masching (2-for-3) and Rylee Zimmerman's RBI single.

After that, Lewis dug in her heels and allowed just one more baserunner the rest of the way. The sophomore standout finished with a four-hitter and nine strikeouts in addition to going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

"With it being 3-3, it went back to a new ballgame," she said. "In a sense, it was going back to square one."

From square one, the Rockets were a whole new team. Now, one more win separates them for their fourth state championship and their first state-title repeat performance.

"Especially after sending last year's seniors out with a bang, our goal now is to send these six seniors out with a bang," said Needham, referring to last year's 29-0 state-title run. "This was a great team win. We all had a role, and we fulfilled it."

